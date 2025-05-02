LAFC Hosts Houston Dynamo at BMO Stadium on May 3

May 2, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Los Angeles FC News Release







LAFC hosts the Houston Dynamo, presented by Pepsi, at BMO Stadium on Saturday, May 3 at 7:30 p.m. PT. The game will be broadcast on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, 710 AM ESPN LA and 980 AM LA Mera Mera. A rebroadcast of the match will air on Tuesday, May 6 at 5:30 p.m. on FOX 11 Plus (KCOP-TV Ch. 13).

The Black & Gold is unbeaten in its last three matches and is led by Denis Bouanga, who has scored in the last three games. LAFC is 5W-5L-5D all-time in regular season play against the Dynamo and is currently 4-4-2 (14 points).

MATCH INFORMATION

Matchup: LAFC vs. Houston Dynamo

Kickoff: Saturday, May 3, at 7:30 p.m. PT

Where: BMO Stadium; Los Angeles, CA

Watch: MLS Season Pass on Apple TV

Listen: 710 AM ESPN, 980 AM La Mera Mera

Re-air: Tue. 5/6 at 5:30 p.m. on FOX 11 Plus (KCOP-TV Ch. 13)

COMMUNITY SPOTLIGHT

Saturday's Community Spotlight moment will recognize the work of LA Active Sports. LA Active Sports is dedicated to promoting healthy, active lifestyles by providing inclusive, high-quality sports programs for children and families. With a focus on equity, LA Active Sports works to expand access to athletics in underserved communities- helping youth build confidence, resilience, and realize their full potential through the power of sport. CEO Howard Serpas, COO Carlos Martinez and CFO Luis Garcia will be recognized on-field.

HONORARY FALCONER

Los Angeles Lakers legend and current Cal State Los Angeles assistant basketball coach Michael Cooper.

KNOW BEFORE YOU GO

ARRIVE EARLY

Fans are encouraged to arrive early to avoid traffic and crowds at the gate. Gates at BMO Stadium open at 6:00 p.m. PT.

Saturday's match will feature the introduction of the Pepsi Combo:

Available for LAFC matches only, the Pepsi combo includes chicken tenders and fries plus one Pepsi beverage of choice (Pepsi, Diet Pepsi, or Pepsi Zero Sugar) for $15. The combo is available from when general gates open through kickoff; after kickoff, the combo will return to its regular price of $20. This offer is available exclusively at Rotisserie, East Los Eats, and The Hatch.

THE FIELDS LA

Fans are invited to arrive early to enjoy favorites at The Fields LA Food Hall next to BMO Stadium featuring some of LA's most popular eateries such as Amboy Burgers, TacosWay, Nongshim's Ramyun Cafe and Triple Beam Pizza.

LEVEL UP BY BANDAI NAMCO

Level Up is an interactive gaming space featuring an assortment of PAC-MAN arcade and amusement games such as PAC-MAN Battle Royale Championship Deluxe, PAC-MAN Roller, PAC-MAN Power Pellets, PAC-MAN Pixel Bash and more. Other experiences include Gashapon machines featuring a variety of collectible toys. Soccer games such as World Football Pro and Superkixx Pro will be added at a future date, among other options.

Featuring a full-service bar, guests can also purchase food from The Fields LA food hall and bring their selections upstairs to Level Up.

Open to all ages and highlighting a combination of free and pay-to-play games, Level Up will be open two hours prior to kickoff and 90 minutes after the final whistle.

Guests can access Level Up by Bandai Namco arcade through the north and south main entrances of The Fields LA food hall at BMO Stadium.

CLEAR BAG POLICY

To provide a safer environment for fans and expedite entry, BMO Stadium is enforcing a new Clear Bag Only Policy. It is required that fans bring bags that meet the following style and size limits:

One bag that is clear plastic, vinyl, or PVC and does not exceed 12" x 6" x 12", OR:

A one-gallon clear plastic storage bag (Ziploc bag or similar).

Non-clear bags including small clutches are NOT allowed. Exceptions will be made for medically necessary items.

