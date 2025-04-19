Cincinnati Edges Chicago

April 19, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

FC Cincinnati earned a fourth-straight victory, defeating Chicago Fire FC, 3-2, Saturday night at Soldier Field. Evander scored twice, notching his second brace of the season and Kévin Denkey returned to the scoresheet in the victory.

The Orange and Blue (6-2-1, 19 points) remain level on points with Charlotte FC for most in the Eastern Conference through Matchday 9. The Fire fell to 3-3-3 (12 points).

FC Cincinnati improved to 5-1-1 all-time at Chicago, the club's most wins and points (16) earned on the road against any MLS side.

After missing the past two matches, Evander scored the opening goal of the night in the 9th minute. Chicago would equalize in the 31st minute before Kévin Denkey scored his fourth MLS goal of the season in the 42nd minute. Evander doubled Cincinnati's lead in the 71st minute prior to a late converted penalty kick giving the match its final scoreline.

FC Cincinnati return to TQL Stadium for Kids Day presented by Allegiant on Saturday, April 26 against Sporting Kansas City. Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. ET and tickets are available at FCCincinnati.com/Tickets or by calling 513-977-KICK.

AS IT HAPPENED

CIN: Evander, GOAL - 9' (0-1) - Sergio Santos collected possession from a Chicago Fire attack, which ended as Mauricio Pineda went to ground, and pushed forward with a ball played to Evander near the midfield mark. Evander brought play in, closing down on the Chicago penalty area, with Kévin Denkey and Santos up in support. Evander elected to strike from outside the area, and a deflection from Sergio Oregel kept Chris Brady unable to recover from his initial read, with Evander's attempt going up and over and into the back of the net.

CHI: Hugo Cuypers, GOAL - 31' (1-1) - Chicago responded to Cincinnati's opener with an equally quick build out of the defensive third with Brady starting a sequence of three passes that sent Hugo Cuypers in on goal. A skillful turn and perfect pass from Jonathan Bamba down the right wing allowed Cuypers to finish a close-range effort from the left side.

CIN: Kévin Denkey, GOAL - 42' (1-2) - The Orange and Blue reclaimed the lead 11 minutes later as casual play from Chicago's Omari Glasgow and first half substitute Sam Rogers allowed Santos to apply enough pressure to win the ball from Rogers near the left corner flag. Santos held off Rogers as the defender looked to recover and picked out Denkey open in the box, and the forward finished low and into the bottom right corner of goal.

CIN: Evander, GOAL - 71' (1-3) - Brian Anunga and Cincinnati dispossessed the Fire near midfield with Luca Orellano taking charge as the Argentine wingback attacked the central part of Chicago's defensive third. Evander stayed wide for Orellano who slipped a pass into the box for Evander. Evander's first touch took him around Jack Elliot and a low attempt clipped the inside part of Brady's leg and into the back of the net.

CHI: Brian Gutiérrez, PENALTY KICK GOAL - 85' (2-3) - Brian Gutiérrez converted a penalty kick, the first goal conceded from the spot this season for FC Cincinnati.

GAME NOTES

- FC Cincinnati improved to 5-1-1 all-time at Chicago Fire FC. The five wins and 16 points at Chicago are FC Cincinnati's most against any opponent on the road.

- FC Cincinnati's four-consecutive wins mark the fourth MLS win streak of four-plus matches in club history, the longest since the club's record seven-match win streak last season.

- FC Cincinnati are 33-8 in MLS matches decided by one goal since the start of the 2023 season.

- Evander scored his second brace of the season. His six goals are one off Philadelphia Union's Tai Baribo for the most in MLS.

- Evander, after missing the prior two matches, has scored in three consecutive matches.

- Evander scored the earliest FC Cincinnati goal this season in league play. Only Pavel Bucha's 3rd minute goal against Tigres UANL in the first leg of the Concacaf Champions Cup came quicker.

- Sergio Santos recorded the first multi-assist game for FC Cincinnati this season and the first of his career with Cincinnati.

- Matt Miazga made his first start of 2025, his first since June 15, 2024 at San Jose Earthquakes.

FC CINCINNATI GAME REPORT

FC Cincinnati at Chicago Fire FC

Date: April 19, 2025

Competition: MLS Regular Season

Venue: Soldier Field | Chicago, Illinois

Attendance: 17,732

Kickoff: 8:40 p.m. ET/7:40 p.m. ET

Weather: 50 degrees, clear

SCORING SUMMARY: 1-2-FT

CHI: 1-1-2

CIN: 2-1-3

CHI - Hugo Cuypers (Bamba) 31', Brian Gutiérrez (PK) 85'

CIN - Evander (Santos) 9', Kévin Denkey (Santos) 42', Evander (Orellano) 71'

CIN: Roman Celentano, Lukas Engel, Nick Hagglund, Matt Miazga (C) (Gilberto Flores 46'), Miles Robinson, DeAndre Yedlin (Alvas Powell 86'), Pavel Bucha, Tah Brian Anunga, Sergio Santos (Luca Orellano 54'), Evander (Gerardo Valenzuela 80'), Kévin Denkey (Corey Baird 86')

Substitutes not used: Evan Louro, Stiven Jimenez, Brad Smith, Stefan Chirila

Head Coach: Pat Noonan

CHI: Chris Brady, Jack Elliott (C), Carlos Terán (Sam Rogers 21'), Andrew Gutman, Omari Glasgow, Philip Zinckernagel (Kellyn Acosta 70'), Brian Gutiérrez, Jonathan Bamba, Mauricio Pineda (Dje D'Avilla 64'), Sergio Oregel (Maren Haile-Selassie 64'), Hugo Cuypers

Substitutes not used: Jeffrey Gal, Sam Rogers, Tom Barlow, Johnny Dean, Omar Gonzalez, Justin Reynolds

Head Coach: Gregg Berhalter

STATS SUMMARY: CHI/CIN

Shots: 19 / 13

Shots on Goal: 4 / 8

Saves: 5 / 2

Corner Kicks: 6 / 1

Fouls: 13 / 11

Offside: 0 / 2

Possession: 56.2 / 43.8

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

CIN - Kévin Denkey (Yellow Card) 46'

CHI - Kellyn Acosta (Yellow Card) 89'

CIN - Roman Celentano (Yellow Card) 90'+5

CIN - Luca Orellano (Yellow Card) 90'+6

OFFICIALS

Referee: Lorenzo Hernandez

Ast. Referees: Andrew Bigelow, Nick Balcer

Fourth Official: Ricardo Montero Araya

VAR: Sorin Stoica

AVAR: Corbyn May

