Charlotte FC Hands San Diego a Welcome to the League Message

April 19, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

It was a good night for a good night.

Charlotte FC emphatically defeated San Diego FC, the third-place side in the Western Conference. It was San Diego's first trip out East, and the Crown handed them a strong message: Welcome to the League.

Even with injuries to the backline to start the match and even more during the match, Charlotte locked up shop for a 3-0 win. Another clean sheet for the boys. Patrick Agyemang earned a much-needed goal. Liel Abada added another goal to his tally. And Andrew Privett scored his first MLS goal. It was a fun night at the Fortress. An emphatic win.

The red card was a factor in this one. Once San Diego was down to ten men, Charlotte could see this out pretty tamely. But even prior to that, Charlotte's class was raised tonight. Pep Biel put on another masterclass performance, earning his league-leading sixth assist. That's nine goal contributions in nine matches, and the MVP talks continue to heat up.

Charlotte FC will end the night in 1st place in the Eastern Conference-except this time, they can't be caught. A week on top will do good for the soul.

Clip Notes:

- Due to injuries to Tim Ream and Nathan Byrne, Souleyman Doumbia and Nick Scardina start at fullbacks. This is Scardina's first career start. Ream makes the bench.

- San Diego has a rotated side as well. Luca De La Torre and Anibal Godoy start on the bench for this one.

- Scardina with an early little push on Chucky Lozano to let him know he's up for it. Nice to see that from him in his first start.

- GOAL: Absolute class control from Pep Biel to keep hold of the ball through three defenders at the top of the box. Then the awareness to slip a pass to a running Abada, who calmly slots it home. Big effort, big goal.

- Charlotte had a couple of chances early, and if heads were up and looking for the extra pass, Zaha could have scored. Two times, he was open on the other side of the box, but shots instead went wide or were saved.

- Zaha hacked by San Diego, and he's furious. Westwood steps in as well as with the referee. Trying to protect Zaha from these kinds of fouls.

- Ashley Westwood is having an incredible start to this one. Jumping in on passing channels, winning balls.

- Patrick is a menace to this backline right now. Pushing hard to get the ball forward. He draws a foul at the top of the box and forces a yellow on Reyes.

- 38th - Doumbia picks up a knock and has to be taken off. Tim Ream comes on after he was hurt last week, and the reverse substitution occurred.

- Immediately after, Pat breaks loose again and is yanked down by Reyes. Shirt ripped and all. After VAR review, the red card was pulled, but still a second yellow card and sent off. Also deemed a penalty. Electric VAR moment.

- GOAL: Big Pat earned the pen and sent it home with authority. A much-needed goal. It will be interesting to hear post-match if Zaha gave it to him.

- San Diego sub and bring on former Charlotte FC player, Hamady Diop. That means Charlotte's entire 2023 SuperDraft class is on the pitch.

- HT - Charlotte FC is the sharper side overall and up a man now. They should see this one out.

- Abada finds himself all alone against the keeper. He slips it past him but can't keep it out in front. Collects and has a rip but it's right at Diop who clears it off the line.

- GOAL: PRIVETT! Andrew gets his first MLS goal. A dart of a free kick from Westy and Privett gets a nick on it to force it in the back of the net.

- Some great team defense overall from Charlotte. San Diego still has the danger to attack, and Chucky Lozano worked all night long to find a goal. Big blocks from Malanda and Ream to keep it clean.

- Sparks of class from the attack who are combining freely and adding some sauce to it. They will be hard done not to add another here. Should be more than 3-0.

FINAL. DUB. That makes it 5-0-0 on the season at home. 8 straight regular season wins at the Fortress. Dean Smith has the boys rolling.

They run it back next weekend against the New England Revolution on Saturday, April 25th at 7:30PM.

MATCH SUMMARY

NEXT MATCH:

CHARLOTTE VS. NEW ENGLAND

Another night match, another party. The Crown will be back at Bank of America Stadium on April 26 at 7:30 p.m. First fans to arrive will receive a limited-edition summer scarf presented by Atrium Health.

