Philadelphia Union Blanks Atlanta United FC
April 19, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Philadelphia Union News Release
CHESTER, Pa. - The Philadelphia Union picked up its fifth win of the season with a 3-0 victory against Atlanta United FC at Subaru Park on Saturday night. In the 27th minute, Homegrown midfielder Quinn Sullivan scored his first goal of the season to give the Union a 1-0 lead. In the second half, midfielder Danley Jean Jacques scored his first career goal in the 50th minute to double the lead. In the 84th minute, forward Tai Baribo scored off a Quinn Sullivan cross to secure a 3-0 win for the Union. Goalkeeper Andre Blake racked up three saves and earned his 100th career shutout in all competitions.
The Union will host D.C. United at Subaru Park on Saturday, April 26 (4:30 p.m. ET/ Apple TV).
Philadelphia Union 3 - Atlanta United FC 0
Subaru Park (Chester, PA)
Saturday, April 19, 2025
TODAY'S MATCH INFO
Referee: Allen Chapman
Assistant Referees: Jason White, Mike Nickerson
Fourth Official: Benjamin Meyer
VAR: Shawn Tehini
AVAR: Robert Schaap
Weather: 78 degrees and cloudy.
GOALS/ASSISTS
PHI - Quinn Sullivan (unassisted) 27'
PHI - Danley Jean Jacques (M. Uhre, B. Damiani) 50'
PHI - Tai Baribo (Q. Sullivan) 84'
DISCIPLINARY SUMMARY
PHI - Jakob Glesnes (caution) 19'
PHI - Jovan Lukic (caution) 45+3'
PHI - Jovan Lukic (second caution, ejected) 56'
PHI - Danley Jean Jacques (caution) 57'
ATL - Latte Lath (caution) 68'
Lineups
Philadelphia Union: Andre Blake; Kai Wagner, Jakob Glesnes, Nathan Harriel, Frankie Westfield; Jovan Lukic, Danley Jean Jacques, Quinn Sullivan (Alejandro Bedoya 85'), Indiana Vassilev (Jeremy Rafanello 85'); Bruno Damiani (Tai Baribo 74'), Mikael Uhre (Olwethu Makhanya 61').
Substitutes not used: Andrew Rick, Oliver Semmle, Neil Pierre, Cavan Sullivan, Chris Donovan.
Atlanta United FC: Brad Guzan; Brooks Lennon, Stian Gregersen (Luis Abram 31'), Noah Cobb (Jamal Thiaré 66'), Pedro Amador; Jay Fortune (Saba Lobjanidze 66'), Tristan Muyumba (Mateusz Klich 34'), Bartosz Slisz, Miguel Almirón; Alexey Miranchuk, Latte Lath.
Substitutes not used: Josh Cohen, Luke Brennan, Will Reilly, Matt Edwards, Ronald Hernández.
TEAM NOTES
With the win, the Union remain unbeaten at home against Atlanta since 2019.
Goalkeeper Andre Blake registered his 100th shutout for the Philadelphia Union.
With his assist tonight, forward Mikael Uhre reached 50 G/A in the MLS with the Union. He became the sixth player in club history to reach the mark.
Midfielder Alejandro Bedoya made his 250th MLS appearance for the Union, the second-most in club history.
Defender Kai Wagner earned his 175th MLS start for the Union, becoming the fifth player in club history to reach the mark.
With his goal tonight, forward Tai Baribo remains the MLS leading scorer with seven goals.
Homegrown midfielder Quinn Sullivan scored his first goal of the season and his fifth assist.
Midfielder Danley Jean Jacques scored his first career goal for the Union.
Homegrown defender Nate Harriel made his 90th appearance.
