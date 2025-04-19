Earthquakes Face Sporting Kansas City at PayPal Park TONIGHT at 7:30 p.m. PT

April 19, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

SAN JOSE, Calif. - The San Jose Earthquakes face Sporting Kansas City tonight at 7:30 p.m. PT at PayPal Park. The game will be broadcast live globally via MLS Season Pass on Apple TV (English/Spanish), as well as on local radio via KSFO 810 AM (English) and La Kaliente 1370 AM (Spanish).

POTENTIAL STORYLINES:

- The Earthquakes are currently 27-32-10 all-time vs. Sporting KC (88 GF, 94 GA), with an 18-8-8 (50 GF, 35 GA) record at home. In their last meeting back on March 1 in Kansas City, Kansas, the Quakes won 2-1 for their first road win over SKC since Aug. 19, 2015.

- The Quakes are currently the second-highest scoring team in the 2025 Western Conference with 16 goals in eight games. They are second only to the Vancouver Whitecaps with 17 goals. Forwards Josef Martínez and Chicho Arango pace the team with four goals apiece.

- Last Saturday, Quakes forward/team captain Cristian Espinoza extended his consecutive games streak-a club record and the longest active run in MLS-to 117, good for third all-time. Only Luis Robles (183) and Chris Klein (141) are ahead of him on the list.

- Espinoza continues to produce at an elite clip. In addition to two goals, he leads the league in assists (5) and key passes (31).

- Espinoza will pass Jeremy Ebobisse for sole-ownership of the third-place spot in goals scored for the Earthquakes. The Argentine passed Landon Donovan for fourth with his goal against D.C. United on April 6.

