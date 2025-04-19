Minnesota United Continue Their Unbeaten Streak in 0-0 Draw with FC Dallas

April 19, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

SAINT PAUL, Minn. -- Minnesota United extended their unbeaten streak to eight games after a scoreless draw against FC Dallas on Saturday night. MNUFC's defense only allowed the Lone Star side three shots on goal, but ultimately the Loons were unable to capitalize on scoring opportunities by Tani Oluwaseyi and Bongokuhle Hlongwane. Next, Minnesota will host Vancouver Whitecaps FC on Sunday, April 27 at 2:00 p.m. CT.

7' - Minnesota United's first scoring opportunity came after Joaquín Pereyra gained possession in the attacking half as Minnesota United applied quick pressure, then connected with Kelvin Yeboah on the left side near the 18-yard line. Yeboah carried the ball forward and took a shot from just outside the six-yard box, but goalkeeper Maarten Paes managed to get a hand on it.

9' - Loons goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair made two crucial back-to-back saves: St. Clair first stopped Logan Farrington's shot after the Dallas striker cut the ball back creating space for a right-footed shot from the left side of the 18-yard box. One minute later, the Lone Star side sent a through ball finding Anderson Julio for a long-range shot, but St. Clair's diving save kept the opposition off the scoreboard.

40' - Bongokuhle Hlongwane played a give-and-go with Joseph Rosales on the right side of the field, making a run into the 18-yard box. As he continued his run and began to fall, Hlongwane managed to attempt a scissor kick from the ground, striking the right post. Shaq Moore then cleared the rebound, sending it out for a corner kick in favor of the Loons.

63' - Minnesota earned a free kick in the attacking half, with Joaquín Pereyra stepping up to take it. He delivered the ball toward the penalty spot, where Farrington headed it away. Osaze Urhoghide followed up by clearing it out of the penalty box.

72' - The Loons continued to pose a threat, this time with Carlos Harvey - fresh off the bench - making a run down the left side of the field after receiving the ball from Hlongwane. Harvey then switched the play to Tani Oluwaseyi on the right side, but the ball rolled off Oluwaseyi's foot and out of play, resulting in a goal kick for FC Dallas.

77' - St. Clair made another important save after Ramiro chipped the ball to Dallas substitute Luciano Acosta on the left flank for a header to goal, but the Canadian goalkeeper was able to get a fingertip on the ball, touching it over the goalpost to keep the score 0-0.

86' - With four minutes left in regulation time, Minnesota was awarded a free kick just outside the opposition's 18-yard box. Sam Shashoua stepped up to take the set piece, but his strike bounced off Dallas's wall and out of play.

GOAL SUMMARY

None

DISCIPLINARY SUMMARY

DAL - Ramiro Benetti (caution) - 35'

MIN - Wil Trapp (caution) - 41'

MIN - Nicolás Romero (caution) - 58'

MIN - Tani Oluwaseyi (caution) - 65'

MIN - Joseph Rosales (caution) - 68'

DAL - Nolan Norris (caution) - 87'

NOTABLE STATS

100 - With his start in Saturday night's match against FC Dallas, South African international Bongokuhle Hlongwane made his 100th MLS regular-season appearance.

8 - MNUFC's draw versus Dallas extended the Loons' current unbeaten streak to eight matches. This ties the record for Minnesota's longest unbeaten streak in the club's MLS history, with the other streak occurring from Sept. 27-Nov. 8, 2020.

ATTENDANCE: 19,607

BELL BANK MAN OF THE MATCH: Michael Boxall

LINEUPS:

Minnesota United XI: GK Dayne St. Clair; D Joseph Rosales, Jefferson Diaz (Carlos Harvey 66'), Nicolás Romero (Morris Duggan 66'), Michael Boxall ©, Bongokuhle Hlongwane; M Robin Lod, Wil Trapp (Samuel Shashoua 66'), Joaquín Pereyra; F Tani Oluwaseyi, Kelvin Yeboah

Substitutes Not Used: GK Alex Smir; D Anthony Markanich; M Hoyeon Jung, DJ Taylor; F Sang Bin Jeong, Loïc Mesanvi

FC Dallas XI: GK Maarten Paes ©; D Nolan Norris, Osaze Urhoghide, Lalas Abubakar (Sebastien Ibeagha 45'), Shaq Moore; M Pedrinho (Luciano Acosta 63'), Kaick Ferreira, Ramiro Benetti, Show (Patrickson Delgado 81'), Anderson Julio (Bernard Kamungo 90+1'); F Logan Farrington

Substitutes Not Used: GK Michael Collodi; D Alvaro Augusto; M Diego Garcia; F Tarik Scott, Anthony Ramirez

UP NEXT:

MINNESOTA UNITED FC vs. VANCOUVER WHITECAPS FC

Allianz Field | Saint Paul, Minnesota

04.27.2025 | MLS 2025 Regular Season | Match 10

2:00 p.m. CT (MLS Season Pass/1500 ESPN)

MINNESOTA UNITED POST GAME QUOTE SHEET

HEAD COACH ERIC RAMSAY

On if he feels like it was two points dropped with FC Dallas' Luciano Acosta not on the field for the majority of the game...

"I think we probably leave with the same sense of frustration that we left with against Toronto last week and felt like it was a game that we showed no lack of desperation to win the game. We created a lot of good chances. I think all the numbers would suggest that we put absolutely everything into the final stages of that game. And I think there was only one team that was showing the real willingness to push and the real willingness to win. I think that's a marker of where we've come. I bet that come Monday, Tuesday, when we digest it properly, we'd probably look at it in a similar way to the way in which we looked at it last week. It's momentum, it's a clean sheet. There's lots of components in the performance that we'd be really happy with. It's a game that we dominated in a number of ways. So I think it's one where we would say, there's more bad than good, but more good than bad, should I say, but we have to find that conviction in turning territory, chances, intensity, energy from the crowd into goals and wins. That's a really important thing for us. But I think if you take that as part of a whole, and the whole being the whole season up until this point, there's a lot of good in that performance. And I think the players would say the same. They leave the pitch feeling frustrated, but we know that's momentum for us."

On the attack getting bogged down in the match...

"Teams are defending really, really well against us now. And that element, if there was an element of surprise that led to some of the early success over the course of the first 3,4, 5 games then that element of surprise has of course disappeared, and you're finding teams, particularly these guys tonight, really physical team that back line was a really good match for our front two. They're defending against us with absolutely everything. I think you're seeing incredibly committed defensive performances. Teams are making adjustments. But I'll also say that that's not leading to a lack of chances. We've had good chances tonight. I think all the data, the numbers that sit behind that would suggest that that's a really solid performance, both with and without the ball. We've done enough to win the game without a shadow of a doubt. And for me, still, we're at a stage of the season where that is the most important thing we have momentum, that we have a sense of the team being in a really good place. We have a sense of knowing why we're controlling games, knowing where we're falling short. And I think tonight, it's precision, it's a lack of conviction, but there's certainly no lack of carrying out a game plan, no lack of coherence, no lack of willingness, no lack of aggression, no lack of intensity. So I would say I'm satisfied with that."

On if he is riding with the players that got the team to this place or is he lacking options in the attack...

"I think that Sam [Samuel Shashoua] in the games that we've played recently, against Toronto, against those guys is obviously a very different proposition for the opposition. So I think when you play with two out and out nines that are in a relatively even match up against two center backs that are real athletes, real competitors, we wanted to give them a very different problem as the game went on. And what Sam gives you is precision between the lines. It gives you the eye for a killer pass. It gives you security on the ball. And we're obviously conscious of Wil Trapp's booking at that point, but we made that change with the same logic behind it as we did last week. We wanted to get another very technical player in the middle. We wanted to try and give the opposition a very different problem. And we coupled that with Carlos Harvey coming on on the right, and he's dynamic. He attacks from deep. And I felt like the changes gave us a lot, and it's less to do with what Sang Bin [Jeong] doesn't give you and more to do with what Sam does. And obviously, we've got two forwards that are really in form that had to stand up to a physical battle and I felt like it was justified to keep those guys on."

On how he looks at having two straight scoreless draws but also a club record for most consecutive matches without a loss...

"I'm really pleased. We're at a stage of the season, I'm the type of guy that tries to look at things as objectively as possible here. And we're at a stage of a season where we're keeping repeated clean sheets. We're giving very few clear cut chances away. We're dominating games when it comes to chances, when it comes to the numbers that we see is really important in games, and that's the thing that bothers me at the moment. I want to look at the team and feel like it's sustainably competitive, that there are components of our performance that every opposition would be really worried about, and I think we're seeing that over the course of the last two games, and that's irrespective of whether we've scored or not. So perhaps if it's a playoff game and we lose it 1-0 on the counter-attack, then I'm bitterly disappointed. But I'm at a point in the season where I'm worried about consistency, about how the team carries out a game plan, how the team closes the game out. And I said to the players in there, they close the game out with an incredible intensity. I think we'd be able to pick out a load of clips that show that was a team that was desperate to win in the way that chased back on transition. They killed the space on the top of the box really quickly when [FC Dallas' Luciano] Acosta found himself in space, and then we stole the ball, and they went the other way immediately. That's a team that wanted to win that game. And I can't ask any more of them in that sense."

On if looking at tonight's match and the opportunities in the box if he'd like to see his team fight through the physical play a bit more instead of hoping for a call...

"I think it was all the staff, and a number of the players have made the point today - that was as physical of a game as we've had today. I think it was a team that has got a back line with real athleticism, midfield players with a real doggedness, and I think it led to the game being relatively scrappy, I would say, in that sense. And we were probably an inch or two away from one of those decisions going in our favor, the ball dropping in a more favorable situation than it did, and unfortunately, that wasn't the case. I would have some complaints about the softness of some of the bookings, some of the things that probably didn't go away, that arguably should have done around the top of the box, but I don't think it was was too decisive a factor, but I'll probably reserve a bit of judgment, having not looked back at those penalty shouts, but certainly a physical game, one that will certainly lent itself to lots of those instances."

On if he thought Dallas was trying to bully them or drag them into a fight...

"I think we're going to encounter that because based upon how the opposition speak about us, how people speak about us in general, people are going to look at us and think we're one of the more physical teams in the league. Over the course of the last two games, we've shown other sides to our game, for sure, but the standout characteristic of our team is the athleticism, it's the pace, it's the competitiveness, the intensity, the aggression, the set play threat, and that is going to lead the opposition to really heightening their focus around those things over the course of the week. I know for sure, opposition will spend more time than they would in comparison to normal on set plays. They'll spend more time talking about transitions, more time about dealing with a really athletic front two, and we have to adapt in that sense. I think I'd much rather be in a position where this many games in we are asking real questions of the opposition that they're having to adapt to as opposed to us fighting to keep our heads above water in games, that's just not been the case over the course of almost any period of any game so far. I would say that there's a lot for us to be satisfied with, but we're self-critical people. We're a group that wants to get better. I'm looking forward to the challenge and how we evolve and how we start to create more clear cut chances."

On does the score reflect on what happened on the field and what could've changed to be a better game [In Minnesota's favor]...

"I haven't seen a [my] team with the will to win, the desperation to win. We created many pretty clear chances and now we need to work on finding more precision, and more instinct to finish. And in that, we've improved a lot, but there's still more from this team. But overall, I'm happy with the performance, with the fact that we controlled the match. We showed our defensive capability and we also created a lot, and that's why it's a very solid foundation. I know we have the ingredients to improve a lot."

On holding near 50% of the possession and drawing those games, including against Dallas, and if there is any game plan changes he made in those matches...

"No, I think there's two things that sit behind the big skew on the possession numbers so far. One of them is that we've led in a lot of games early, and that creates a certain dynamic to the game, a certain rhythm to the game. We've played five of the first eight games away from home. I think you've seen in the home games, we've been more balanced in that sense of this but I expected that to be the case. I didn't anticipate that we would be hovering around 30% possession every game over the course of the season. We're not that team. We will find a really good balance. But again, I stress I'm really not bothered about how much possession we have come the end of the game. It's much more about the number of opportunities the opposition have, the number of opportunities we have, the quality of our chances, the quality of the opposition's chances, and ultimately, the scoring. There's not too many times I've been drastically unhappy with where we've been left come the end of the game, but this would be one for sure, that there would be some frustration around us, as there was last week. But, the possession is less of my focus at this point."

On what is the biggest improvement the team needs to make right now...

"We need to show an ability to create chances in a more predictable way around the top of the box. I think now that we are getting a level of respect from the opposition that's going to mean that we're going to have more control of the ball. It's going to mean that we're going to be able to string consecutive passes together. We can be more organized in the way we spring attacks. And I feel like the types of attacks that you saw in the later stages of the game, the dynamism on the right-hand side, the way we're able to attack the sides of the pitch, I think for sure that's an area where we will continue to build. We're strong, but for sure, we need to make sure that we're reliably creating chances in that way. Because teams will work so hard to defend the space behind that works so hard to stop the balls into the two number nine's feet and the combinations off that inevitably we're going to be able to attack the side of the pitch. And we have players in those situations that can be really, really dangerous. We just lacked a little bit of precision and perhaps a little bit of a bit of luck in the way that the chances fell tonight. I'm really happy with the principles that sit behind what we're trying to do with the ball and the way in which we're trying to create chances. I feel like we can create chances in organized moments, unorganized moments, attacking transitions and set plays. And I would say we're a relatively complete team in that sense. But now the dynamic has shifted a little bit then for sure, we're going to have to be more precise, play with more rhythm, attack the sides with more energy, more dynamism in the way that we did as the game went on. I know that we've got the ingredients to tackle that problem really, really well."

GOALKEEPER DAYNE ST.CLAIR

On how the team evaluates the current run of eight unbeaten matches, despite back-to-back scoreless draws and whether the momentum still feels fully present overall...

"I think the momentum for us definitely still feels there. Obviously, it's disappointing not to get the three points, but to have only lost our first game of the season-which was at a tough away place in L.A. [against LAFC]-and then to go unbeaten since then, I think that's something a lot of people would've taken. Of course, maybe we could have had a couple more wins in there, but being able to keep that streak going puts a lot of pressure on other teams when they're playing us, knowing that we're flying high. And I think for us, of course, you want those three points, but anytime you're getting something out of the game, it's a positive."

On what is needed to start turning these draws into wins...

"I think we created some chances. I think we'd probably like to be a little bit more clinical in some areas and really hone in on our set pieces. Again, I think we look at what gave us success earlier in the season with some of those moments. So if we really focus in and take charge in those moments, I think we can be a little more ruthless against some of these teams-especially when they're dropping off against us. And it's a little bit unusual for the season now too. Teams are trying to figure out everyone's identity, so of course the scouting is a lot more high-risk when you only have one or two games to base it off of. But I think we feel confident that we know we have a lot of strong attacking players that can change the game in a blink of an eye."

On was this being the most physical game yet or was it reflection of the referee...

"Yeah, the referee definitely didn't do any favors, I think for himself or for either team. There was definitely a lack of consistency, and I think there were a lot of missed calls both ways-maybe some that he did call that weren't fouls, and then ones that were fouls against us in some dangerous areas that, okay, we were fortunate enough not to have called. But I think there was definitely a lack of consistency, which is tough for the players to know what's a foul and what's not, and how physical you can be. And of course, when you're on the field, you're going to push the limits, and it's on the referee to take control and set the tone. But I think there was a lack of consistency today from him."

On how he felt about the team's defensive performance tonight-especially his own effort, including a big save to keep the match scoreless...

"Another clean sheet, I think it was definitely positive. I think we've been doing very good at the back, and credit to the attackers too. There were a lot of transition moments today where guys had to make full-field sprints, and they made it every single time. We were able to get numbers back to not even allow a shot in some of those moments. So a lot of credit to those guys in those moments as well."

On how he handles situations when the opposing team tries to turn the match into a physical confrontation rather than focusing on playing soccer...

"For me, I like to be physical, so I thrive in those moments. Unfortunately, some of those moments were a little bit too far away from me to get involved. But a physical match isn't something I shy away from, and I think sometimes those moments can be momentum swings as well. I don't think anyone on our team is willing to back down, and we see that even when we get pushed, we have three or four guys who are willing to stand up for each other and back each other up as well."

On whether the tackle on Luciano Acosta was just a reaction in the moment...

"I mean, first of all, it's a great run from him. I think, you know, that when he makes that first pass, he's always kind of taking the blind side, and it is a great ball back into him. But I think he's definitely a lot more dangerous with the ball at his feet than with his head, even though he still does have good ability, but I think for me it was just not shifting too much that I can still kind of cover that back side of the goal as well."

DEFENDER MICHAEL BOXALL

On the perspective of two back-to-back scoreless draws in relation to an eight-game unbeaten streak...

"I think looking back to previous seasons where we've stumbled as those kinds of results at home, where we should be looking to be getting more than one point. I think we're disappointed when we've obviously done so well the previous few games, particularly on the road, and then to come home to feed off the crowd's energy and go home with one point is pretty disappointing, I think."

On the physicality that FC Dallas showed throughout the match...

"I'm not too sure. I think they [FC Dallas] were very physical and surprisingly the referee let a lot go. I think they allowed the game to be disruptive and allowed challenges that a lot of the referee's don't normally go with just a free kick. But I mean we have to match that and we have to find ways to rise above that and, especially at home, to just find a way to score a goal."

On how they viewed FC Dallas playing without two significant players for the majority of the match...

"The guys who played, I thought they did a good job, they worked hard, and they made things difficult for us. I think maybe it gives them more energy. I think, when they've [FC Dallas] got 11 guys who were pretty relentless in a physical game that they're allowed to, is probably what worked in their favor."

On what they need to do to capitalize on the long throw-ins...

"It's just a little bit of luck, getting the right bounce or two. You see the goals that have come from those long throws, it's not something that you really work on, it's just about making the defenders having a glancing hit or miss that falls to us, and being on the move and in the right place at the right time. I'm not too sure."

On what opposing teams' defenses are doing to take away Kelvin Yeboah and Tani Oluwaseyi's threat...

"I think that once they match the physicality, I think they're aware of the threat in-behind, once they kind of drop early and know that when we go that route, I think we've just got to find ways to get the midfielders and our wider players to support them underneath so we can get them in matchups one versus one. At the moment, we're kind of getting in situations where other defenders have too much cover with them. So, you're asking Tani [Oluwaseyi] and Kelvin [Yeboah] to beat two or three guys to give us a chance. We need to continue evolving and find other ways to get better use out of them."

On if there were any missed opportunities to score...

"Not really, [FC] Dallas in their defensive third were pretty desperate to jump on anything. They had a lot of bodies around everyone. Maybe another day we can find the angle, I'm not too sure. I have to kind of go back, I'm a long way away from a lot of their chances. I'm not going to stand from that far back and tell better players what they could or should have done."

