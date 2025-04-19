Nashville Soccer Club Falls 3-0 at Seattle Sounders FC

April 19, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

SEATTLE - Nashville Soccer Club fell 3-0 to Seattle Sounders FC at Lumen Field Saturday night. Defender Chris Applewhite entered the match for the Boys in Gold as a second half substitute, becoming the youngest player to take the field in club history.

Applewhite is N: Applewhite made his MLS and Nashville SC debut when he subbed into the match at the 81 st minute, becoming the second homegrown player to appear for the Boys in Gold in club history. At just 17 years and 239 days old, he also became the youngest player to appear for the first team, and the seventh-youngest player to make his MLS debut in 2025.

Chris makes six: With Applewhite's second half appearance, six Boys in Gold have made their MLS debuts this season: midfielders Matthew Corcoran Ahmed Qasem, and Eddi Tagseth, and defenders Chris Applewhite, Wyatt Meyer and Jeisson Palacios.

Patrick's passes: Midfielder Patrick Yazbek recorded 90 minutes plus added time for the first time in 2025 in his fourth start and seventh appearance. He led the team with 61 pass attempts and 96.7% passing accuracy.

Next up: Nashville SC will return to GEODIS Park to host Chicago Fire FC on Saturday, April 26 at 7:30 p.m. CT for Greener Goals Night presented by Captain Morgan.

Notes :

Nashville SC:

is 2W-1L-1D all-time vs. Seattle Sounders FC in MLS play (regular season + playoffs)

is 61W-56L-58D all-time in MLS play (regular season + playoffs)

is 25W-37L-27D all-time on the road in MLS play (regular season + playoffs)

is 19W-16L-18D all-time vs. Western Conference opponents in MLS play (regular season + playoffs)

is 19W-11L-19D all-time in regular season afternoon matches

is 4W-6L-6D all-time during April in MLS play (regular season + playoffs)

is 30W-35L-24D all-time on Saturday in MLS play (regular season + playoffs)

is 40W-45L-47D all-time on weekends in MLS play (regular season + playoffs)

Chris Applewhite

made his MLS and Nashville SC debut when he subbed in at the 81 st minute, becoming the youngest player to step on the field for the club at 17 years and 239 days old

became the second Nashville SC homegrown player to appear for Nashville SC (also, Isaiah Jones at D.C. United on July 13, 2024)

became the seventh-youngest player to make his MLS debut in 2025

Josh Bauer led the team with two clearances

Hany Mukhtar served as team captain for the second time this season

Jeisson Palacios made his second consecutive start in place of injured centerback Walker Zimmerman

Jacob Shaffelburg recorded a season high 45' plus added time

Sam Surridge led the team with four shots and three shots on target

Eddi Tagseth earned Nashville SC Man of the Match honors

Joe Willis recorded four saves

Patrick Yazbek

led the match with 96.7% passing accuracy (minimum 40 passes)

led the match with 61 pass attempts

led the match with 8.48 miles covered

Box score:

Nashville SC (4W-4L-1D) at Seattle Sounders FC (3W-3L-3D)

April 19, 2025 - Lumen Field

Final score:

NSH: 0

SEA: 3

Scoring summary:

SEA: Danny Musovski (A: Jesus Ferreira, Paul Rothrock) 19'

SEA: Pedro de la Vega (A: Obed Vargas, Cristian Roldan) 30'

SEA: Paul Rothrock (A: Jesus Ferreira, Pedro de la Vega) 34'

Discipline:

SEA: Obed Vargas (Caution) 37'

SEA: Kalani Kossa-Rienzi (Caution) 51'

SEA: Kim Kee-Hee (Caution) 56'

SEA: João Paulo (Caution) 82'

Lineups:

NSH starters : Joe Willis; Dan Lovitz, Jeisson Palacios (Chris Applewhite 81'), Jack Maher, Andy Najar; Gastón Brugman (Eddi Tagseth 46'), Patrick Yazbek, Hany Mukhtar (C), Alex Muyl (Jacob Shaffelburg 46'), Ahmed Qasem (Josh Bauer 46'); Sam Surridge (Jonathan Pérez 86')

Substitutes : Brian Schwake, Teal Bunbury, Matthew Corcoran, Taylor Washington

SEA starters: Stefan Frei (C); Nouhou, Kim Kee-hee, Yeimar, Gomez; Cristian Roldan, Jesus Ferreira, Pedro de la Vega (Albert Rusnak 62'), Paul Rothrock (Ryan Kent 84'), Obed Vargas (João Paulo 77'), Kalani Kossa-Rienzi (Alex Roldan 77'); Danny Musovski (Jordan Morris 62')

Substitutes: Andrew Thomas, Jonathan Bell, Reed Baker-Whiting, Danny Leyva

Match officials:

Referee: Ricardo Fierro

AR1: Jeffrey Greeson

AR2: Jeffrey Swartzel

4TH: Victor Rivas

VAR: David Barrie

AVAR: Joshua Patlak

Weather: 59 and cloudy

