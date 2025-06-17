Iloksi, Dreyer Goals Highlight Memorable Win in Minnesota

June 17, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

San Diego FC News Release







What a great way to come back to MLS action than by winning on the road. San Diego Football Club traveled to St. Paul, Minnesota for their first encounter against Minnesota United FC and defeated the Loons 4-2.

After winning their first-ever international friendly at home, SDFC came in strong to add another victory to their inaugural season (10-4-3, 33 points).

SDFC was off to a rocky start with an own goal in the 8th minute, but it didn't take long for SDFC to respond. Three minutes later, midfielder Anders Dreyer scored a midfield goal to level the match in the 11th minute. Dreyer joined the club after playing for his national team Denmark during the international break.

The first half came to an end with a 2-1 lead from Minnesota United FC. The match took a turn for Minnesota in the second half after SDFC was awarded a penalty kick. From inside the box, Dreyer equalized yet again to make the match 2-2 in the 66th minute.

SDFC continued to challenge Minnesota as they looked for their third goal. San Diego native, Milan Iloski got in between two MNUFC players to put SDFC in the lead in the 75th minute. The forward headed the ball to find the back of the net, with an assist from Dreyer, but he didn't stop there. Iloski dribbled from SDFC's defensive half all the way across the field to score his second goal of the match.

SDFC will travel to Vancouver, Canada after a week off MLS play to take on the Vancouver Whitecaps at BC Place on Wednesday, June 25. Don't miss out on the opportunity to catch Dreyer, Iloski and the squad back at Snapdragon Stadium on July 5th for Stars and Stripes Night against the Houston Dynamo and buy your tickets today!







Major League Soccer Stories from June 17, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.