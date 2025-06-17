Anders Dreyer and Milan Iloski Named to MLS Team of the Matchday 19

June 17, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

San Diego FC News Release







San Diego Football Club midfielder Anders Dreyer and forward Milan Iloski have been named to the Major League Soccer (MLS) Team of the Matchday 19 for their role in the club's 4-2 win against Minnesota United FC.

Dreyer bagged a brace and an assist on Saturday in St. Paul, Minnesota. Dreyer struck first for SDFC in the 11th minute after scoring from midfield to level the match against the Loons 1-1. In the 66th minute Dreyer scored a penalty kick to take the lead 2-1. The Danish international has 8 goals and 8 assists in the 2025 season.

Iloski recorded a brace after subbing in the second half. The San Diego Native helped the club extend their lead in the 75th minute after heading the ball to the back of the net, with an assist from Dreyer. In the 92nd minute, from deep inside his own half, Iloski outran Minnesota to help secure a win for SDFC in stoppage time. Saturday marked his fifth goal of the season.







Major League Soccer Stories from June 17, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.