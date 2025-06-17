Hampton and Howard to Face off at Audi Field in Inaugural HBCU Women's Soccer Invitational

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Two of the nation's most storied Historically Black Colleges and Universities-Hampton University and Howard University-will meet on the pitch this August for the inaugural HBCU Women's Soccer Invitational at Audi Field, home to D.C. United (MLS), DC Power FC (USL Super League), and the Washington Spirit (NWSL). The match will take place on Sunday, August 17, 2025, marking a milestone moment for HBCU women's soccer as both teams take the field in a professional stadium for the first time.

General tickets, group tickets, and suites for the HBCU Women's Soccer Invitational will go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. ET on Tuesday, June 17. Tickets are available for purchase.

"This inaugural invitational reflects our commitment to growing the game and fostering equity in sports," said Danita Johnson, President of Business Operations for D.C. United. "At Audi Field, we're proud to support a future where young women, particularly from HBCUs, can see themselves competing and thriving at the professional level."

As the architect behind many of the club's most dynamic matchday experiences, Janine Brunson-Johnson, Senior Director of Events & Entertainment at D.C. United, emphasized the power of this moment:

"We are thrilled to welcome Hampton and Howard to Audi Field for what promises to be a milestone moment for HBCU women's soccer. We're honored to provide a platform that showcases these talented student-athletes on a professional stage."

"This matchup between Howard and Hampton is more than just a game-it's a celebration of Black excellence in collegiate athletics," said Kery Davis, Howard University Vice President of Athletics. "Our women's soccer team, fresh off a Northeast Conference championship, represents the talent, determination, and legacy that define Howard University. We're proud to compete against another esteemed HBCU like Hampton and showcase the rising impact of women's sports at our institutions."

"Facing Hampton this August is a powerful moment for HBCU women's soccer," added Brent Leiba, head coach of Howard University's women's soccer team and the 2024 Northeast Conference Coach of the Year. "Our team made history in 2024 by earning Howard's first-ever NEC regular season title, and we're honored to bring that momentum into a matchup against Hampton. These games matter, not just for the athletes on the field, but for the visibility and growth of women's soccer across our communities-especially in communities who see themselves in our players."

DC Power FC, who just completed their inaugural season in the USL Super League, will add to this partnership by developing a "pathway-to-pro" pipeline to create more playing opportunities in women's professional soccer.

"DC Power FC is going to work closely with the HBCU Women's Soccer Invitational participants to host a joint training session with the winning team next Spring, 2026 and plan to amplify this partnership with an event where we will feature executive women leaders that intersect the HBCU and pro soccer communities," said DC Power FC club president Jordan Stuart. "A trial opportunity will also be extended to an upperclassman seeking a future pro contract and joining our environment for a training period during our 2025 - 2026 season."

The invitational underscores the rising visibility of HBCU women's soccer and provides a unique opportunity for student-athletes to compete at one of the nation's premier soccer venues.

This inaugural event also arrives amid an unprecedented rise in visibility, investment, and fan engagement across women's sports. From sold-out stadiums to record-breaking viewership, the energy around the women's game is undeniable, and events like this help ensure HBCU programs and athletes are part of that historic growth.

Last season, Hampton and Howard played to a scoreless draw at Powhatan Field in Norfolk. Howard enters this year's match as the reigning Northeast Conference champion, having secured the conference title in 2024 and earning a bid to the NCAA Tournament.

"This is a historic moment for Hampton University women's soccer and our entire athletics program," said Anthony D. Henderson, Sr., Director of Athletics at Hampton University. "Playing at Audi Field not only showcases the growth and potential of our student-athletes, but also reflects our commitment to providing them with elite experiences."

Hampton Head Coach Scot Vorwold added: "With Howard coming off a great season and us making significant strides as a program, playing at Audi Field will be an unforgettable experience for both teams and a powerful step forward for HBCU women's soccer."

Tickets will go on sale starting today, June 17. For more information, visit AudiField.com.







