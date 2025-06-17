FC Dallas, Driblab Extend Player Performance and Scouting Partnership

June 17, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

FC Dallas News Release







FRISCO, Texas - FC Dallas and football analytics company Driblab have extended their strategic collaboration to continue advancing its player performance and scouting partnership.

"I've had the pleasure of working with Driblab for the past two years," said FC Dallas Director of Scouting Leo Baldo. "Their expertise in data solutions, from software to insights and consultancy, has been invaluable to our team. Not only does Driblab provide us with a powerful platform for organizing reports, but they also offer quick, effective solutions that streamline our day-to-day operations. Their support has been exceptional, allowing us to make faster and more informed decisions regarding our players and overall team strategy. We are excited to continue this partnership and look forward to the continued success it brings."

"We are excited to continue this partnership and look forward to the continued success it brings," said FC Dallas' Vice President of Partnership Marketing Megan Miller.

Under the extended agreement, Driblab will continue working closely with FC Dallas to provide advanced analytics and scouting insights. These tools support decision-making across player recruitment, performance evaluation, and tactical analysis. FC Dallas will also maintain access to Driblab's proprietary player evaluation platform, which leverages machine learning to assess player performance and identify areas for improvement.

"FC Dallas has always had a clear vision and strong internal alignment in how they use analytics to support sporting decisions since we began collaborating years ago," said Driblab CEO Salvador Carmona. "This renewed agreement reflects the trust and mutual understanding we've built over time. Being part of a club with a strong track record in developing talent and making bold, data-informed decisions aligns perfectly with our mission. We now support nearly all of the club's data-driven needs, from first-team to academy operations, and are proud to continue serving as their comprehensive analytics provider."

Based in Madrid, Spain, Driblab offers customized support and access to a global database of more than 200,000 players across 180 competitions, spanning professional, U-21, U-19 and U-17 levels.







