Colorado Rapids to Celebrate Youth Night with Full Evening of Activations, Performances, and On-Field Recognitions
April 25, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Colorado Rapids News Release
COMMERCE CITY, Colo. - The Colorado Rapids will host Youth Night on Saturday, April 26, as they take on Seattle Sounders FC at DICK'S Sporting Goods Park. The evening will spotlight the club's continued commitment to engaging the next generation of soccer fans, with a dynamic mix of pregame festivities, concourse activations, and in-game moments designed for young supporters and their families. The event is part of MLS Youth Week, a league-wide initiative celebrating and inspiring youth engagement across the sport.
What You Need to Know:
- Pre-match Youth Festival 5:30-7:15 p.m. on fields 8 & 10, including:
o Face Painter, Balloon Artists, Soccer Kick Inflatable, Soccer Tennis, Giant Jenga, Giant Pong, Corn Hole, Volleyball, Kan Jam, and two full-size goals.
- Spring Sing Performance
o Pre-match anthem featuring 560 student performers as part of the club's Spring Sing initiative.
- Youth-focused concourse activations:
o Letters to Legends at Sections 102/103 (fans can write messages to players)
o American Family Insurance VR House (Section 123)
o RMC Sensory Nook (Section 126)
- On-field highlights:
o CRYSC Coach of the Year recognition
o Kid PA Announcer for Starting XI (Charlotte from Rocky Mountain Children's Hospital)
o U18 Generation adidas Cup recognition during halftime
o Oar Captain for the match will be U18 goalkeeper Kendall Starks, named Best Goalkeeper of the 2025 Generation adidas Cup
o Rapids for a Day participants: Harrison & Charlotte
