Houston Dynamo FC Host In-State Rivals Austin FC to Close Two-Match Homestand
April 25, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Houston Dynamo FC News Release
HOUSTON - Houston Dynamo FC close a two-match homestand on Saturday, April 26, hosting in-state rivals Austin FC at Shell Energy Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. CT, and fans can secure tickets to all Dynamo home matches HERE.
The Dynamo will be looking for their fourth victory over Austin at Shell Energy Stadium since the team in green joined MLS four years ago. In the most recent matchup between the two sides, Houston earned a 1-0 road victory in September last season to set a single-season Club record with eight roads wins.
Saturday's match will be the first of two meetings between the Texas rivals this season, with Houston visiting Austin on August 9.
Houston next travels to face LAFC on Saturday, May 3 at BMO Stadium, with kickoff scheduled for 9:30 p.m. CT. Fans can follow the action live via MLS Season Pass on Apple TV. Following Saturday, the Dynamo will face USL Championship side Phoenix Rising FC on Wednesday, May 7, in the Round of 32 of the 2025 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup. Kickoff is scheduled for 9:00 p.m. CT, and fans can follow the action live on Paramount+ and CBS Sports Network.
WHO:
Houston Dynamo FC vs. Austin FC
WHEN:
Saturday, April 26 - 7:30 p.m. CT
STREAM/TV:
MLS Season Pass on Apple TV
English: Josh Eastern and Jamie Watson
Spanish: Jesus Acosta and Carlos Suarez
Local: Glenn Davis
RADIO:
Spanish: TUDN Deportes Houston 93.3 FM (Daniel Mejia and Cesar Procel)
