New York City FC Signs Midfielder Aiden O'Neill from Belgian Side Standard Liège

April 25, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

New York City FC today announced the signing of Midfielder Aiden O'Neill from Belgian side Standard Liège through 2028. The 26-year-old Australian International was signed before the close of the League's Primary Transfer Window on April 23 and will join the Club upon the receipt of his P-1 Visa.

The Standard Liège captain joins New York City after making 54 appearances and tallying two goals and an assist with Les Rouches. Prior to joining the Belgian club, O'Neill played for fellow City Football Group (CFG) team Melbourne City FC in Australia where he scored four goals and provided six assists across 63 appearances, winning two league titles along the way.

"We are excited to welcome Aiden to New York City," said Sporting Director David Lee. "Aiden is a smart and powerful midfielder with a high work rate, bringing valuable European experience and leadership from his time as captain of Standard Liège. Aiden's experience at Melbourne City and within City Football Group has also given him a strong understanding of our system, playing style, and the high standards we set at our club."

"Aiden is a player we've followed for a while. We're confident he'll be a strong addition to the team," Lee added. "He adds depth and flexibility to our roster as we begin to build the team around Pascal's vision."

The Australian has represented the Socceroos since 2023, making 19 appearances since his international debut. O'Neill was most recently capped for Australia's 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers last month.

"I'm extremely excited to join New York City FC and to be back within City Football Group for this next chapter of my career," Midfielder Aiden O'Neill said. "This is an ambitious Club representing one of the greatest cities in the world, and I'm looking forward to making my mark. I'd describe myself as a hardworking, box-to-box midfielder who's all about the collective-always ready to give absolutely everything on-and-off the pitch. I've heard incredible things about the organization and the city, and I can't wait to get started and meet everyone. I'm especially looking forward to playing in front of the passionate New York City fanbase and giving them a reason to cheer as we compete for trophies."

The Brisbane native began his professional debut in England with Burnley Football Club, making appearances in the Premier League and FA Cup. O'Neill also played in the EFL League One with Oldham Athletic and Fleetwood Town before moving back to A-League Men in Australia where he also featured for the Brisbane Roar and Central Coast Mariners. O'Neill made 88 appearances, notching five goals and assists across all five clubs.

Transaction: New York City FC sign Midfielder Aiden O'Neill from Standard Liège through 2028.

Name: Aiden O'Neill

Position: Midfielder

Date of Birth: July 4, 1998

Height: 5'9"

Weight: 172 lbs

Hometown: Brisbane, Australia

