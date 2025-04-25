Charlotte FC Waives Midfielder Ben Bender
April 25, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Charlotte FC News Release
CHARLOTTE, NC - Charlotte FC today announced the Club has waived midfielder Ben Bender.
Bender, who has been with the team since 2022, made 51career MLS appearances for the Club, scoring 7 goals and adding 8 assists. He has not appeared in a match in 2025.
"Ben has been with us since our inaugural season, and we're thankful for all his contributions to the Club over the past four years," said General Manager Zoran Krneta. "His playing time has decreased over the past two seasons, and he found it difficult to break into the team. Consistent minutes are crucial to development as a young player, so we believe this move is in the best interest of both parties. With our current roster construction, including the addition of Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty to strengthen our backline following injuries to two of our fullbacks, we needed to free up space on our senior roster which led us to make this difficult decision."
Transaction: Charlotte FC waives midfielder Ben Bender.
