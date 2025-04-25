LA Galaxy Play Host to Portland Timbers at Dignity Health Sports Park on Sunday, April 27

April 25, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

LA Galaxy News Release







LOS ANGELES - The LA Galaxy continue their 2025 MLS Regular Season campaign by next playing host to the Portland Timbers at Dignity Health Sports Park on Sunday, April 27 (6:00 p.m. PT; MLS Season Pass).

LA Galaxy Against Portland Timbers

Sunday's match marks the 40th meeting across all competitions between the Galaxy and the Portland Timbers, with LA leading the all-time series 15-14-10. Against Portland, LA holds a 14-12-10 record in league play and a 1-2-0 record in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup. In the last regular-season match played between the two teams, LA earned a 0-0 draw against the Timbers at Providence Park on March 16, 2025. In 19 all-time regular-season matches played at home against the Timbers at Dignity Health Sports Park, the Galaxy hold a 10-4-5 record. Notably, LA is unbeaten in its last five matches played against Portland at Dignity Health Sports Park (3-0-2) dating back to July 30, 2021. In their last nine regular-season matches played against the Timbers dating back to July 30, 2021, the Galaxy hold a 4-1-4 record (19 GF, 14 GA).

Celebrate Youth Night with the Galaxy

The LA Galaxy's match on Sunday, April 27 against the Portland Timbers is Youth Night. Fans of all ages can head to SoccerFest for Letters to Cozmo, Cozmos Cadets, Face Painting, Balloon Art, Kids Zone in Garden Plaza and more. The Cozmo and Friends Autograph Session will take place at SoccerFest from 4:45 p.m. - 5:15 p.m. PT. The LA Galaxy Foundation is auctioning off player-signed One Planet pre-match tops.

Limited Edition Cozmo Bobblehead Giveaway - 5,000 Available

Matchday giveaways are one of the many ways the LA Galaxy show appreciation for the fans and reward those who arrive early. We always aim to distribute giveaways with the fan experience and employee safety in mind. Up to 5,000 fans who arrive early to Sunday's match will have a chance to commemorate Youth Night with a Cozmo Bobblehead giveaway. Please be advised that giveaway quantities are limited and will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis until they run out. 5,000 vouchers can be picked up and traded in for a Bobblehead at the Giveaway Item Pick Up location in the Tennis Stadium at Dignity Health Sports Park. Vouchers are valid until 6:30 p.m. on April 27. We will limit one voucher, or one (1) giveaway item, per person.

Gates will open for Season Ticket Members (STM) at 4:15 p.m. PT, 15 minutes prior to general stadium gates opening at 4:30 p.m. PT. Our giveaways are for all fans, so we ask anyone planning to attend, including Season Ticket Members and Supporters Groups, to please plan accordingly. We ask that all fans follow the Fan Code of Conduct. Please note that the LA Galaxy reserve the right to refuse entry and access to giveaway items to anyone who violates the Fan Code of Conduct.

LA Galaxy vs. Portland Timbers

2025 MLS Regular Season

Sunday, April 27, 2025 | 6:00 p.m. PT (Actual Kick: 6:10 p.m. PT)

Dignity Health Sports Park | Los Angeles

MLS Season Pass on Apple TV

MLS Season Pass English Broadcast | Josh Eastern (Play-By-Play); Jamie Watson (Analyst)

MLS Season Pass Spanish Broadcast | Oscar Salazar (Play-By-Play); Jamie Macias (Analyst)

