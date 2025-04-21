San Diego FC Weekly

April 21, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

San Diego FC News Release







SAN DIEGO - San Diego FC (4-3-2, 14 points) returns home as the Club prepares to host Real Salt Lake (3-6-0, 9 points) at Snapdragon Stadium on Saturday, April 26. Kickoff for Saturday's match is set for 4:30 p.m. PT, with live coverage available on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV and radio broadcasts available in English on San Diego Sports 760 AM(KGB-AM) and in Spanish on TUDN 1700 AM.

Saturday's match marks SDFC's tenth MLS regular season contest and its fifth home match at Snapdragon Stadium. SDFC enters the matchup looking to bounce back after suffering just the third loss in Club history - a 3-0 defeat to Charlotte FC on April 19 at Bank of America Stadium. The visitors are coming off their fifth loss of the season, a 1-0 loss over Toronto FC on April 19 at America First Field. Led by head coach Pablo Mastroeni, RSL currently sits eleventh in the Western Conference standings.

SDFC will host Sustainability Night this Saturday in partnership with Palomar to celebrate the Club's commitment to a greener future on and off the field. Earlier this month, SDFC launched the Woven into One Planet Month initiative with a series of activations across the region to celebrate Major League Soccer's Greener Goals Initiative aimed at championing environmental sustainability. More information can be found at SanDiegoFC.com/WovenIntoOnePlanet.

The first 10,000 fans inside Snapdragon Stadium on Saturday will receive a rally towel made out of recycled material, courtesy of Palomar. Tickets for the match are available at SanDiegoFC.com/Tickets.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from April 21, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.