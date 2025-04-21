Cremaschi and Weigandt Named to MLS Team of the Matchday
April 21, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Inter Miami CF News Release
Inter Miami CF homegrown midfielder Benjamin Cremaschi and defender Marcelo Weogandt have been named to the Major League Soccer (MLS) Team of the Matchday for week nine of the 2025 regular season. The duo earns TOTM honors after playing key roles for Inter Miami as the team claimed all three points with a 0-1 win on the road against Columbus Crew on Saturday.
Cremaschi and Weigandt are named to the starting XI and record their first TOTM selections of the season following the team's victory in front of a record home crowd for the Crew of 60,614 fans at Huntington Bank Field in Cleveland, Ohio. In the 30th minute, they orchestrated the sole goal in the match for Inter Miami to defeat Columbus and now stand as the only remaining unbeaten team this 2025 MLS regular season. A long ball from Suárez from the center of the pitch met Weigandt's run down the right flank, who subsequently delivered a precise first-time right-footed cross for Cremaschi to send the ball to the back of the net with a diving finish inside the box.
The goal was the first for Cremaschi this MLS regular season, who was also precise on the ball and completed 92.9% of his passes in the win. The assist, meanwhile, was Weigandt's first this league campaign.
2025 Inter Miami Team of the Matchday Honorees:
Matchday 1: Lionel Messi
Matchday 2: Telasco Segovia and Luis Suárez
Matchday 3: Allen, Bright and Allende
Matchday 4: Lionel Messi
Matchday 6: Lionel Messi
Matchday 8; Óscar Ustari
Matchday 9: Marcelo Weigandt and Benjamin Cremaschi
