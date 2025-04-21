Chicago Fire FC Weekly Update
April 21, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Chicago Fire FC News Release
CHICAGO FIRE FC HEADS SOUTH TO FACE NASHVILLE SC
Chicago Fire FC heads south to the Music City to face off against Nashville SC Saturday night at GEODIS Park.
Chicago returns to action ready to come back from a home loss against FC Cincinnati last Saturday night. Cincinnati took a 1-0 lead following Evander's fifth goal of the year early in the first half. Hugo Cuypers equalized the match after a perfectly placed through ball from Jonathan Bamba in the 31st minute. But the visitors scored shortly before halftime, then added another one via Evander in the 72nd minute that proved to be the difference. Brian Gutiérrez tallied his third of the year in the 85th minute, but the Fire could not muster anything else before the final whistle.
Nashville will likewise look for a better 90 minutes after a 3-0 loss to Seattle Sounders in the Pacific Northwest. After a three-goal outburst within the span of 15 minutes in the first half, the Sounders settled in and kept Nashville off the board for the third time in 2025. Noted Fire nemesis and 2022 MLS MVP Hany Mukhtar played 90 minutes in the loss and will seek his third goal of the year against Chicago.
Kickoff in Nashville is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. CT. The match will be broadcast globally on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV and transmitted locally on wlsam.com (English), and Que Buena Fire via the Uforia app (Spanish).
Game Information
CHICAGO FIRE FC (3-3-3, 12 points) at Nashville SC (4-4-1, 13 points)
Saturday, April 26, 2025
GEODIS Park - Nashville, Tenn.
All-Time MLS Regular Season Record vs. NSH: (1-4-2)
Last Game vs. NSH: Oct. 19, 2024 (0-3 L) - Soldier Field - Chicago (Match Recap)
Last Game at NSH: Sept. 18, 2024 (0-1 L) - GEODIS Park - Nashville, Tenn. (Match Recap)
Media Information:
Game Notes for Chicago Fire FC's match against FC Cincinnati will be available here on Wednesday, April 23.
by the numbers
2 - Chicago is the only team in the league with multiple players 21 and under who have started all nine matches this season. At 21 years old, goalkeeper Chris Brady is currently the youngest player in the league to have played all 810 minutes this season. Midfielder Sergio Oregel, Jr. is the youngest player in 2025 to have started in all nine matches at just 19-years-old. Brady and Oregel have contributed heavily to the Fire's strong start to 2025, with Brady among the top netminders in the league and Oregel in the 92 nd percentile of the league in passing accuracy.
3 - Nine games into the season, the Fire remain in the top three of three key categories in the league. Chicago is tied for third in goals scored with 16, trailing San Jose and Vancouver with 19 and 17, respectively. Hugo Cuypers' sixth goal of the season on Saturday kept him in second place in a hotly contested Golden Boot race behind Philadelphia's Tai Baribo. The assist on Cuypers' goal was recorded by Jonathan Bamba, whose five assists are tied for third in the league behind Charlotte's Pep Biel and San Jose's Cristian Espinoza.
4 - Chicago's record of 3-2-0 on the road marks only the fourth time in Club history the Fire have started the season 3-2-0 or better away from home. The mark is the best since a Club-record 4-0-1 start in 2008. The Men in Red have scored 11 goals away from home - tied for the second-best mark through five matches behind the 12-goal start in 2008.
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from April 21, 2025
- San Diego FC Weekly - San Diego FC
- Chicago Fire FC Weekly Update - Chicago Fire FC
- Inter Miami CF Academy Makes Noise at Generation adidas Cup and Easter International Cup - Inter Miami CF
- Earthquakes Loan Defender Oscar Verhoeven to San Diego FC - San Jose Earthquakes
- San Diego FC Acquire Defender Oscar Verhoeven on Loan from the San Jose Earthquakes - San Diego FC
- Daniel Salloi Voted MLS Player of the Matchday - Sporting Kansas City
- Timbers Host We Believe in Portland Event Powered by Adopt One Block at Providence Park April 25 - Portland Timbers
- Nashville SC Notes Week of April 21, 2025 - Nashville SC
- Earthquakes Forward Cristian "Chicho" Arango Selected to MLS Team of the Matchday - San Jose Earthquakes
- Djordje Mihailovic Earns Team of the Matchday Nod for Goal and Assist Performance - Colorado Rapids
- Cremaschi and Weigandt Named to MLS Team of the Matchday - Inter Miami CF
- Charlotte FC Head Coach Dean Smith and Defender Andrew Privett Named to MLS Team of the Matchday for Week 9 - Charlotte FC
- Ondřej Lingr Named to MLSSoccer.com Team of the Matchday - Houston Dynamo FC
- Felipe Mora Named to MLS Team of the Matchday for Matchday 9 - Portland Timbers
- Evander Named to MLS Team of the Matchday for Matchday 9 - FC Cincinnati
- Red Bulls and Audi Extend 'Goals for Growth' in 2025 - New York Red Bulls
- Sporting KC Weekly - Sporting Kansas City
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Chicago Fire FC Stories
- Chicago Fire FC Weekly Update
- Chicago Fire FC Drops Home Match Against FC Cincinnati
- Chicago Fire FC to Face Detroit City FC in Round of 32 of the 2025 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup
- Chicago Fire FC Weekly Update
- Chicago Fire FC Earns Clean Sheet against Inter Miami CF