Inter Miami CF Academy Makes Noise at Generation adidas Cup and Easter International Cup

April 21, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF News Release







April was a statement month for Inter Miami CF Academy, delivering promising performances at both the prestigious 2025 Generation adidas Cup and the Easter International Cup.

Generation adidas Cup

The Academy kicked off the month at the 2025 Generation adidas Cup, the most competitive edition of the tournament yet. Our U-16s were placed in a stacked Group I alongside NYCFC, VfB Stuttgart, and Austin FC. After battling through the group and knockout stages, the team claimed the Premier Bracket title with a dominant 3-1 win over rivals Orlando City SC.

On the U-18 side, the squad advanced to the Championship Bracket after facing a tough group featuring CF Montréal, FC Dallas, and Club Bolívar, ultimately falling 2-0 to Mexican side Santos Laguna in the opening round of the playoffs.

Easter International Cup

Our younger age groups stood out at the Easter International Cup in Orlando, Florida. The U-10s claimed the Silver Bracket championship with a exciting 5-2 win over EJE7 U-10. The U-11s reached the semifinals, narrowly falling to NEFC Pre-MLS 2014. The U-12s claimed the Gold SuperGroup championship after a thrilling 3-2 win against in-state rivals, Orlando City Youth Soccer U-12's. Our U-13s also made it to the semifinals in the Gold division, battling to a close 1-0 loss against Atlanta United. Finally, the U-14s fought their way to the Gold final, drawing 1-1 against New England Revolution before shortly missing out on the title in a penalty shootout.

Up Next

MLS NEXT Flex

Inter Miami CF Academy is set to compete in this year's MLS NEXT Flex, May 9-13 at the Maryland SoccerPlex in Boyds, Maryland. More details to be announced soon.

Dreams Cup

In May, Inter Miami CF Academy will host the inaugural edition of the Inter Miami CF Dreams Cup - formerly known as the Youth International Cup - over Memorial Day Weekend from May 23 to 26 at the Florida Blue Training Center and surrounding locations across South Florida. For more details, please read HERE.

For additional coverage of our teams, you can follow our Academy's journey online via X @InterMiamiAcad and Instagram @InterMiamiCFAcademy!

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from April 21, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.