Nashville SC Notes Week of April 21, 2025

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (April 21, 2025)- Nashville Soccer Club (4W-4L-1D) returns to GEODIS Park Saturday, April 26 at 7:30 p.m. CT to host Chicago Fire FC (3W-3L-3D) for Greener Goals Night presented by Captain Morgan. The Boys in Gold will face the Fire for the first time since shutting out the Illinois side 3-0 at Soldier Field during MLS Decision Day 2024.

Nashville SC's MLS NEXT Pro affiliate Huntsville City Football Club defeated Chicago Fire FC II 5-0 last Sunday and will host Inter Miami CF II at Wicks Family Field at Joe Davis Stadium on Sunday, April 27 at 6 p.m. CT for Run Rocket City Night.

MEDIA NOTES:

Nashville SC

is tied for conceding the fourth-fewest goals in the Eastern Conference (also, CIN) and fifth-fewest in MLS this season with 11 (also, DAL and SEA)

is 3W-1L-1D this season at GEODIS Park

is 4W-1L-2D vs. Chicago Fire FC all-time in MLS play (regular season + playoffs)

is 3W-0L-1D vs. Chicago all-time at home (Nissan Stadium and GEODIS Park) in MLS play (regular season + playoffs)

last faced Chicago in its highest-scoring MLS Decision Day win, a 3-0 result on Oct. 19, 2024 at Soldier Field

is tied for its best MLS regular season series goal differential (+10) vs. Chicago (also, MTL)

has conceded just three goals vs. Chicago in series history, tied for the fewest vs. any MLS team (MTL)

has 13 regular season goal contributors vs. Chicago in series history, its fifth-most vs. any MLS club

is 62W-56L-58D all-time in MLS play (regular season + playoffs)

is 37W-19L-31D all-time at home in MLS play (regular season + playoffs)

is 43W-40L-40D all-time vs. Eastern Conference opponents in MLS play (regular season + playoffs)

is 5W-6L-6D all-time during April in MLS play (regular season + playoffs)

is 31W-35L-24D all-time on Saturday in MLS play (regular season + playoffs)

is 41W-45L-47D all-time on weekends in MLS play (regular season + playoffs)

Head Coach B.J. Callaghan served as Assistant Coach for the United States Men's National Team when Chicago Fire FC Head Coach & Director of Football Gregg Berhalter was USMNT Head Coach

First Assistant Coach John Bello served on the United States Men's National Team technical staff during Chicago Fire FC Head Coach & Director of Football Gregg Berhalter's tenure as USMNT Head Coach

Chris Applewhite

made his Nashville SC and MLS debut when he subbed into the match at the 81st minute last Saturday vs. Seattle Sounders FC, becoming the youngest Boy in Gold to step on the field at 17 years and 239 days old

became the second Nashville SC homegrown player to appear for the first team (also, Isaiah Jones at D.C. United on July 13, 2024)

became the seventh-youngest player to make his MLS debut in 2025

Bryan Acosta started and recorded 59 minutes and one assist for Nashville SC's MLS NEXT Pro affiliate Huntsville City Football Club last Sunday vs. Chicago Fire FC II in his first appearance this season after missing the start of the MLS campaign due to injury

Josh Bauer is tied for the team lead this season with two goals (also, Hany Mukhtar, Ahmed Qasem, and Sam Surridge)

Teal Bunbury

has eight career regular season goal contributions vs. Chicago Fire FC, three with Sporting Kansas City (two goals, assist) and five with the New England Revolution (four goals, assist)

leads the team with 30 career regular season games played vs. Chicago

Dan Lovitz

has two career regular season goal contributions vs. Chicago Fire FC, one with Nashville SC (assist) and one with CF Montréal (goal)

is tied for the most goal contributions in MLS by a defender this season with four

is tied for the fourth-most assists in MLS this season with three

Jack Maher leads the team and is tied for fourth in MLS this season with 92% passing accuracy (minimum 500 passes)

Hany Mukhtar

recorded the fastest hat trick in MLS history (10th, 13th, 16th minutes) and first-ever three-goal match for Nashville SC vs. Chicago Fire FC on July 17, 2021

has seven career regular season goal contributions (six goals, assist) and two hat tricks vs. Chicago in five matches

is tied for the team lead this season with two goals (also, Josh Bauer, Ahmed Qasem, and Sam Surridge)

Alex Muyl scored during Nashville SC's 3-0 Decision Day win vs. Chicago Fire FC on Oct. 19, 2024 at Soldier Field

Andy Najar recorded an assist vs. Chicago Fire FC as a member of D.C. United on Aug. 22, 2012

Ahmed Qasem is tied for the team lead this season with two goals (also, Josh Bauer, Hany Mukhtar, and Sam Surridge)

Jacob Shaffelburg scored during Nashville SC's 3-0 Decision Day win vs. Chicago Fire FC on Oct. 19, 2024 at Soldier Field

Sam Surridge

has scored two goals in two career matches vs. Chicago Fire FC, including the game-winning tally in Nashville SC's 1-0 win over the Fire last season at GEODIS Park

is tied for the team lead this season with two goals (also, Josh Bauer, Hany Mukhtar, and Ahmed Qasem)

has won the fifth-most aerial challenges in MLS this season with 26

Eddi Tagseth

earned Nashville SC Man of the Match honors for his performance vs. Seattle Sounders FC

ranks fourth in MLS this season in total distance covered at 67.74 miles

Joe Willis

has three clean sheets and a 0.50 goals against average (GAA) vs. Chicago Fire FC with Nashville SC - his lowest GAA as a Boy in Gold vs. an Eastern Conference opponent

is tied for the third-most clean sheets in MLS this season with three

Walker Zimmerman recorded an assist vs. Chicago Fire FC during Nashville SC's 1-1 draw on Oct. 31, 2020 at Nissan Stadium

