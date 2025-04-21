Sporting KC Weekly

April 21, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

After a 5-3 away win at the San Jose Earthquakes in the Matchday 9 finale, Sporting Kansas City will return to the road this weekend to take on FC Cincinnati at 1:30 p.m. CT on Saturday at TQL Stadium in the Matchday 10 opener.

The cross-conference match-up will be available to watch on Apple TV with an MLS Season Pass subscription and radio coverage will air locally on ESPN Kansas City 1510 AM and 94.5 FM. Pub partners in the Sporting Pub Network will also show all of the action, including a watch party at No Other Pub in the Kansas City Power & Light district featuring $4 domestic drafts, $5 wells and 50% off chicken nachos for fans in SKC gear starting at 11:30 a.m. ¬â¹ ¬â¹ ¬â¹ ¬â¹ ¬â¹ ¬â¹

Major League Soccer's Primary Transfer Window, during which an MLS team may request the international transfer certificate of a player under contract in another country, will close on Wednesday. The Secondary Transfer Window is set to take place from July 24 to August 2. Click here for more information.

Sporting KC II will resume the MLS NEXT Pro campaign this week with two matches. SKC II will host the Tacoma Defiance at 6 p.m. CT on Wednesday at Children's Mercy Victory Field in Swope Soccer Village (6310 Lewis Rd., Kansas City, MO). Tickets for the match are $10 via SeatGeek and the Western Conference match-up will be available to watch on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV. Sporting KC II will then travel to play Colorado Rapids II at 7 p.m. CT on Sunday and the Frontier Division match-up will stream live on MLSNEXTPro.com.

Sporting Kansas City is teaming up with the Heartland Tree Alliance in partnership with Kansas City Parks and Recreation for a day of service during the week of Earth Day and Arbor Day by planting trees at Corrington Park from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday. The club's front office staff will volunteer in support of Kansas City's initiative to plant 10,000 trees by Summer 2026 as part of an environmental effort to improve the urban tree canopy to enhance green spaces for a healthy, sustainable community.

New four-week sessions of Sporting Stripes and Sporting Stars, early childhood soccer programs for 2-8 year olds, will start on Saturday at The Soccer Lot (2525 Jefferson St.) in Kansas City, Mo., and Homefield (2115 E. Kansas City Rd.) in Olathe, Kan. For more information, visit SportingKCYouth.com.

