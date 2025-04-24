Jake Davis Teams up with Blue KC Sporting Samaritan Program

Sporting Kansas City midfielder Jake Davis was announced today as the club's newest ambassador for the Blue KC Sporting Samaritan program.

Davis joins former Sporting KC and U.S. Men's National Team defender and 2025 Sporting Legends inductee Matt Besler as an ambassador for the initiative, which began in 2016 to highlight local students and teachers who make Kansas City a better place to live, work and play.

A Sporting KC Academy product, Davis debuted for the club as a 19-year-old in 2021 and has since tallied three goals and 11 assists in 84 matches across all competitions. Davis was voted the team's Defensive Player of the Year in 2023 and the team's Most Valuable Player in 2024 when he was also selected to join the U.S. Olympic team for the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.

Each season, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas City (Blue KC) and Sporting Kansas City partner to recognize Blue KC Sporting Samaritans nominated for enriching the lives of others by making an impact in the community with their dedication and selflessness.

Blue KC Sporting Samaritans are honored at Children's Mercy Park during pre-match festivities at Sporting KC home matches as part of a VIP experience that includes a customized jersey, four tickets to enjoy the match in the Blue KC Samaritans Suite and a parking pass. In addition, the individual who nominated the Blue KC Sporting Samaritan receives two match tickets and a parking pass, along with $20 in Sporting Pay funds to purchase retail items at SportingStyle or food and beverage at the stadium's concession stands.

A longstanding First Team partner with the club, Blue KC is the official health insurance partner of Sporting Kansas City and a presenting partner of Sporting Stripes, the Sporting KC Community Report and Sporting Kansas City Starting XI marketing assets.

