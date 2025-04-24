Houston Dynamo FC Trade Forward Aliyu Ibrahim to Columbus Crew

April 24, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

HOUSTON - Houston Dynamo FC traded forward Aliyu Ibrahim to the Columbus Crew in exchange for a guaranteed $450,000 and a future sell on percentage in a cash for player trade, both clubs announced today. Houston may acquire an additional $750,000 in cash if certain performance metrics are met.

The transaction marks Houston's second involvement in a cash for payer trade and the first that Houston has traded a player using the mechanism. In February, the Dynamo acquired midfielder Jack McGlynn in an historic cash trade, sending $2.1 million in exchange for the 21-year-old U.S. Men's National Team player to mark the first cash for player trade for a Homegrown player in MLS history and one of the largest trades in league history.

Ibrahim made 90 appearances (64 starts) in all competitions with the Dynamo, totaling 12 goals and nine assists. The 23-year-old striker contributed to several Club accomplishments over the past two seasons, including Houston's 2023 U.S. Open Cup title, a run to the 2023 Western Conference Final, as well as consecutive playoff appearances on the way to setting new single-season Club records in points (54) and road wins (8) in 2024.

The Dynamo originally signed Ibrahim on a full transfer from NK Lokomotiva Zagreb in Croatia in April 2023, where he had totaled 17 goals and seven assists in 84 appearances across all competitions for the club.

