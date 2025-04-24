Houston Dynamo FC Trade Forward Aliyu Ibrahim to Columbus Crew
April 24, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Houston Dynamo FC News Release
HOUSTON - Houston Dynamo FC traded forward Aliyu Ibrahim to the Columbus Crew in exchange for a guaranteed $450,000 and a future sell on percentage in a cash for player trade, both clubs announced today. Houston may acquire an additional $750,000 in cash if certain performance metrics are met.
The transaction marks Houston's second involvement in a cash for payer trade and the first that Houston has traded a player using the mechanism. In February, the Dynamo acquired midfielder Jack McGlynn in an historic cash trade, sending $2.1 million in exchange for the 21-year-old U.S. Men's National Team player to mark the first cash for player trade for a Homegrown player in MLS history and one of the largest trades in league history.
Ibrahim made 90 appearances (64 starts) in all competitions with the Dynamo, totaling 12 goals and nine assists. The 23-year-old striker contributed to several Club accomplishments over the past two seasons, including Houston's 2023 U.S. Open Cup title, a run to the 2023 Western Conference Final, as well as consecutive playoff appearances on the way to setting new single-season Club records in points (54) and road wins (8) in 2024.
The Dynamo originally signed Ibrahim on a full transfer from NK Lokomotiva Zagreb in Croatia in April 2023, where he had totaled 17 goals and seven assists in 84 appearances across all competitions for the club.
TRANSACTION: Houston Dynamo FC acquire a guaranteed $450,000 in cash and a future sell on percentage from the Columbus Crew in exchange for forward Aliyu Ibrahim. Houston may acquire an additional $750,000 in cash if certain performance metrics are met.
ALIYU IBRAHIM BIO:
NAME: Aliyu Ibrahim
POSITION: Forward
DATE OF BIRTH: January 16, 2002 (23)
BIRTHPLACE: Kano, Nigeria
HEIGHT: 6 ft.
WEIGHT: 160 Ibs.
PREVIOUS CLUB: Houston Dynamo FC
FIFA NATIONALITY: Nigeria
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from April 24, 2025
- LAFC Signs Free Agent Midfielder Ryan Raposo - Los Angeles FC
- Columbus Crew Acquire Forward Aliyu Ibrahim from Houston Dynamo FC - Columbus Crew SC
- Houston Dynamo FC Trade Forward Aliyu Ibrahim to Columbus Crew - Houston Dynamo FC
- Tickets Sold out for Concacaf Champions Cup Semifinal at BC Place - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- Timbers Host Variety of Summer Programs at Providence Park and in Portland Metro Area - Portland Timbers
- Final Days to Register for Inaugural Dreams Cup, Hosted by the Inter Miami CF Academy Presented by Baptist Health - Inter Miami CF
- Jake Davis Teams up with Blue KC Sporting Samaritan Program - Sporting Kansas City
- Revolution Trade Olger Escobar's Homegrown Priority Rights to CF Montréal - New England Revolution
- CF Montréal Acquires Olger Escobar from the New England Revolution - Club de Foot Montreal
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Houston Dynamo FC Stories
- Houston Dynamo FC Trade Forward Aliyu Ibrahim to Columbus Crew
- Houston Dynamo FC Sign Forward Toyosi Olusanya from St. Mirren FC
- Houston Dynamo FC Acquire International Roster Slot from Columbus Crew
- Ondřej Lingr Named to MLSSoccer.com Team of the Matchday
- Houston Dynamo FC Earn 2-2 Draw with Late Equalizer Versus Colorado Rapids