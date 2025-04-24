Tickets Sold out for Concacaf Champions Cup Semifinal at BC Place

April 24, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Vancouver Whitecaps FC News Release







VANCOUVER, BC - Vancouver Whitecaps FC confirmed on Thursday that tickets are sold out for the Concacaf Champions Cup semifinal first leg against Inter Miami CF at BC Place. Fans are encouraged to arrive early as the club is expecting a record crowd of over 53,000 fans.

BC Place doors will open at 5:30 p.m., warm-up at 6:50 p.m. and kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. PT - watch live on OneSoccer, FuboTV, or TELUS channel 980. For a limited time only, a special offer is available to purchase a OneSoccer subscription for only $9.99 using code WHITECAPS2025. The offer is valid through April 30. Register today at OneSoccer.ca.

Vancouver Whitecaps FC MLS-era largest home crowds at BC Place

51,035: Vancouver Whitecaps FC 1-2 Inter Miami CF on May 25, 2024 - MLS regular season club record crowd

32,465: Vancouver Whitecaps FC 0-0 Austin FC on May 4, 2024 - 50th anniversary match

30,303: Vancouver Whitecaps FC 1-2 Los Angeles FC on October 13, 2024

30,204: Vancouver Whitecaps FC 0-1 Los Angeles FC on November 5, 2023 - MLS Cup Playoffs Vancouver Whitecaps NASL-era largest home crowds at BC Place

60,342: Vancouver Whitecaps 2-1 Seattle Sounders FC on June 20, 1983 - first-ever sporting event at BC Place

56,255: Vancouver Whitecaps 0-1 Montréal Manic on July 20, 1983

50,205: Vancouver Whitecaps 2-0 New York Cosmos on July 10, 1983 Thursday's match kicks off an epic two-leg battle between two of the best teams in MLS, with a berth to the Concacaf Champions Cup final on the line.

All Whitecaps FC Supporters Sections (201-207 & 248-254) are strictly for home team fans, and section 253 is general admission. Many areas will be filled with standing, chanting and singing. Visiting or rival team colours, and expressions of visiting team support are not permitted in the Whitecaps FC Supporters Sections.

The decisive second leg will then take place on Wednesday, April 30 at Chase Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, with kickoff at 5 p.m. PT. This will be the 'Caps first ever visit to Inter Miami CF. Fans can also watch the second leg live on OneSoccer, FuboTV, and TELUS channel 980.

Whitecaps FC have been flying to start the 2025 season, currently sitting first overall in the MLS standings after nine matches with a record of 6W-1L-2D. The 'Caps advanced to the semifinals of the Concacaf Champions Cup for the second time in club history (2017) after series victories over three-time champions Deportivo Saprissa of Costa Rica, then five-time champions CF Monterrey of Mexico, and most recently three-time champions Pumas UNAM in Mexico City.

Miami are the reigning MLS Supporters' Shield holders after setting a league record with 74 points during the 2024 MLS season. The Herons have continued where they left off, now the last remaining unbeaten team in the MLS regular season. Miami advanced to the semifinals of the Concacaf Champions Cup after a comeback 3-2 aggregate victory over Los Angeles FC in the quarterfinals.

The winner of this semifinal will advance to the Concacaf Champions Cup final to face either Cruz Azul or Tigres UNAL on Sunday, June 1. The Concacaf champion will move on to the 2025 FIFA Intercontinental Cup and qualify for the 2029 FIFA Club World Cup.

Whitecaps FC qualified for the Concacaf Champions Cup after winning a third consecutive TELUS Canadian Championship. The Concacaf Champions Cup tournament features the best teams from North America, Central America, and the Caribbean to crown a regional champion. Similar tournaments around the world include the UEFA Champions League in Europe, Copa Libertadores in South America, AFC Champions League Elite in Asia, CAF Champions League in Africa, and OFC Champions League in Oceania.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from April 24, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.