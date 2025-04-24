Nashville SC Back at GEODIS Park to Host Chicago Fire FC

April 24, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Nashville Soccer Club returns to Music City to host Chicago Fire FC at GEODIS Park Saturday, April 26 at 7:30 p.m. CT for Greener Goals Night presented by Captain Morgan. Tickets for the match, which will recognize local individuals and organizations positively impacting the environment, are available at NashvilleSC.com.

Here are five things to know for this weekend's match, available on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV and Nashville SC's flagship station 104.5 The Zone.

The Boys in Gold are unbeaten all-time at home (GEODIS Park and Nissan Stadium) vs. the Fire with a record of 3W-0L-1D and have outscored Chicago 13 to three in series history, good for the club's best goal differential against any Major League Soccer opponent.

Prior to joining Nashville SC last season, Head Coach B.J. Callaghan served as an Assistant Coach for the United States Men's National Team (USMNT) while first-year Chicago Fire FC Head Coach and Director of Football Gregg Berhalter was USMNT manager.

Midfielder Hany Mukhtar, who is tied for the team lead in goals this season, has six goals and two hat tricks in five career matches vs. the Fire, including the fastest three goal performance in MLS history (and first-ever Nashville SC hat trick) when he scored in the 10 th, 13 th, and 16 th minutes of the Boys in Gold's 5-1 win over Chicago on July 17, 2021 at Nissan Stadium.

Nashville SC goalkeeper Joe Willis, who is tied for the third most clean sheets in MLS this season with three, has three shutouts and a 0.50 goals against average (GAA) in six career starts vs. the Fire with NSC.

Forward Sam Surridge, who is tied for the team lead in goals this season, has two goals in two career matches vs. the Illinois side, including the game-winning tally in Nashville SC's 1-0 win over the Fire at GEODIS Park last season.

