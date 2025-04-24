LAFC Signs Free Agent Midfielder Ryan Raposo

April 24, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

LAFC today announced the signing of free agent midfielder Ryan Raposo to a one-year contract through 2025, with a club option for the 2026 season.

Raposo, 26, is a five-year MLS veteran who has scored five career regular-season goals and registered eight assists in 122 games (56 starts). He spent his previous five seasons with the Vancouver Whitecaps prior to joining Liaoning Tieren of China League One this past February.

"Ryan is a dynamic player who will be a great addition to our team," LAFC Co-President & General Manager John Thorrington said. "We are incredibly excited to welcome a player with Ryan's experience and abilities to Los Angeles."

Originally selected as the No. 4 pick in the 2020 MLS SuperDraft by Vancouver, Raposo appeared in 15 matches (two starts) for the Whitecaps totaling 386 minutes in his rookie season, where he played under current LAFC assistant coach and former Whitecaps head coach Marc Dos Santos. The first assist of his career came in a 2-1 home win over LAFC on August 21, 2021, and he would tally his first two professional goals while appearing in a career-high 30 matches (17 starts) during the 2022 campaign. Last season he established new career marks in goals (three), assists (four) and starts (18) while playing a career-high 1,584 minutes for Vancouver.

Born and raised in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, Raposo played collegiately for Syracuse University and tallied 19 goals and 14 assists in 38 appearances over two seasons for the Orange while being named to the All-ACC first team in 2019 after leading the team in goals (15) and points (37).

Raposo was a member of the 2021 Canadian U-23 Men's National Team, earning four caps for his country. In 2022, he was named the Best Young Canadian Player of the Canadian Championship after scoring a goal and adding two assists to help the Whitecaps win the Canadian Championship Final, the country's highest men's competition consisting of professional clubs throughout the nation.

Name: Ryan Raposo

Position: Midfielder

Born: March 5, 1999

Height: 5'7"

Birthplace: Hamilton, Ontario, Canada

Citizenship: Canada, Portugal

Last Club: Liaoning Tieren (China League One)

TRANSACTION: LAFC signs free agent midfielder Ryan Raposo through 2025, with a club option for 2026.

