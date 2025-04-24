Final Days to Register for Inaugural Dreams Cup, Hosted by the Inter Miami CF Academy Presented by Baptist Health

The inaugural edition of the Dreams Cup, hosted by the Inter Miami CF Academy presented by Baptist Health is fast approaching, with only two days remaining for teams to register for the top level competition. Secure your team's spot today by registering HERE before the deadline on April 25, 2025. Teams will be accepted on a rolling basis, with schedules released the week of May 12, 2025.

The inaugural edition of the Dreams Cup, previously known as the Youth International Cup, will take place over Memorial Day Weekend from May 23 - 26 at Florida Blue Training Center and surrounding cities in South Florida. The Inter Miami CF Dreams Cup will be open for Boys and Girls teams from the U8 to U19 age groups and will provide over 1,000 teams from across Florida, the United States, and the world, with an elite competitive and cultural experience.

Participating teams in the 2025 Dreams Cup will be competing in the Super Group, Gold, Silver or Bronze flights:

Super Group (U-13 - U-19 age groups): Elite, invitation-only level for top competitive teams selected by a committee.

Gold, Silver and Bronze Divisions (U18 - U19 age groups): Divisions designed for teams competing at state, regional and national levels.

Additionally, there will be specialty divisions:

U13 Division: 2013 (U12) teams playing 11v11, with Gold and Silver flights.

U11 Division: 2015 (U10) teams playing 9v9, with Gold and Silver flights.

U9 Futures Division: 2017 (U8) teams playing 7v7, with Gold and Silver flights.

Matches, including tournament finals, will be held at the Club's Florida Blue Training Center in Fort Lauderdale, along with other venues across Broward County, including Fort Lauderdale, Davie, Plantation, and Coral Springs.

All details regarding the 2025 IMCF Dreams Cup are available HERE.

Dreams Cup hosted by the Inter Miami CF Academy presented by Baptist Health Key Dates

Event Dates: May 23-26, 2025

Registration Deadline: April 25, 2025

Opening Ceremony: May 23 - Kickoff event featuring special activities and engagement opportunities.

Group Play: Saturday, May 24 and Sunday, May 25 (optional games to be played on Friday, May 23).

Tournament Finals: Monday, May 26

