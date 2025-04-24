Earthquakes Add Cabana Suite, All-You-Can-Eat-&-Drink VIP Lounge for May 14 Match vs. Inter Miami CF

SAN JOSE, Calif. - The San Jose Earthquakes announced today the introduction of the all-new Cabana Suite and Los Cuernos VIP Lounge to the PayPal Park fan experience for the club's match against Inter Miami CF on Wednesday, May 14.

The Cabana Suite, which includes a ticket to one of the most highly anticipated games in Northern California soccer history, is a semi-private space with field-level views of the match, as well as access to the Los Cuernos VIP Lounge, a new VIP space that will be built in the Epicenter Fan Zone for the match. The highly exclusive lounge includes all-you-can-eat food and drink and will serve as an area to socialize before and after the star-studded matchup. Season Ticket Holders will have an exclusive presale to gain access to the Los Cuernos VIP Lounge.

The all-you-can-eat food and drink menu in the Los Cuernos VIP Lounge includes a variety of delectable entrees from a trio of cuisines-American, Argentinian and Mexican-with an assortment of miniature fancy desserts and a bar with a plentiful selection of beer, wine and cocktails.

The May 14 match against Inter Miami will serve as the culmination of a celebration of soccer in the South Bay that week. The night leading up to the game, the Quakes will host a Block Party featuring a live musical performance by global superstar Steve Aoki in partnership with the Urban Vibrancy Institute (UVI) and the City of San Jose in Downtown San Jose's SoFA District.

