Columbus Crew Acquire Forward Aliyu Ibrahim from Houston Dynamo FC

April 24, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Columbus - The Columbus Crew have acquired Forward Aliyu Ibrahim in a cash-for-player trade from Houston Dynamo FC in exchange for $450,000 and up to $750,000 in conditional performance-based incentives. The Dynamo will retain a sell-on percentage in the event of a future transfer. The 23-year-old Nigerian striker, who will occupy a U-22 Initiative roster slot, is under contract through the 2025 MLS season with options for 2026 and 2027.

"Aliyu is a young and dynamic player whose experience in MLS and the international level adds valuable depth and gives us another quality attacking option," said Crew General Manager Issa Tall. "We are excited to welcome Aliyu to Columbus and look forward to integrating him into our squad."

In 2023, his first season with the Dynamo, Ibrahim appeared in 24 regular season matches (16 starts) and scored three goals and added three assists. He appeared in four postseason matches, helping the Dynamo reach the Western Conference Final. In Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup play, Ibrahim scored three goals in five matches, including a brace in a 4-1 victory over Chicago Fire FC in the quarterfinal round, as the Dynamo captured the second Open Cup trophy in club history.

One of only 21 field players in the entire league to play all 34 regular season matches, Ibrahim started 33 matches, scored six goals and tallied five assists, helping the Dynamo to a second consecutive postseason appearance.

Ibrahim joined Houston in April 2023 after three years with NK Lokomotiva Zagreb in the Croatian first division. He made his debut at 18-years-old on Oct. 2, 2020, and would go on to score 17 goals and add seven assists in 84 appearances for Lokomotiva.

On the international stage, the Kano, Nigeria native represented his country's Under-20 side four times, including at the 2019 U-20 Africa Cup of Nations tournament, where the Super Eagles reached the semifinal round.

