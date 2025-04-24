Timbers Host Variety of Summer Programs at Providence Park and in Portland Metro Area

PORTLAND, Ore. - The Portland Timbers are set to kick off their 2025 summer camps and programs at Providence Park and around the Portland metro area. PTFC offers camps for all ages, genders and skill levels.

All Providence Park camps come with a free ticket to a Timbers match this season. Additional tickets may be bought at a discounted rate while redeeming the complementary ticket. All other camps come with a special discounted ticket offer for Timbers matches. For more information on PTFC Camps, visit PTFCCamps.com.

In partnership with PTFC Camps, the club's community platform, Stand Together, will host a series of camps and offer a series of scholarships for youth to participate in under the 'Everybody Plays' program. The Everybody Plays program stresses the importance of physical fitness, while building a supportive culture of play and sportsmanship. The Timbers strive to make soccer accessible and inclusive for everyone throughout Oregon and southwest Washington with the goal of growing the game using sport as a vehicle for positive change in local communities. As part of the program, PTFC Camps will announce three mini camps for select nonprofits at a later date.

Parent Day

June 14

PTFC Camps is hosting a field day to kick off the summer with fun games and activities for the whole family. Parents, guardians, loved ones, and children of all ages are invited to play on the Providence Park pitch from 1-4 p.m. to celebrate the positive impact parents have. Stations will be set up for participants to show off their skills and win raffle tickets. Registration includes admission for one adult and one child.

Residential Camp

July 21 - 24 (boys)

July 21 - 24 (girls)

The PTFC Residential Camps are open to ages 13 - 18 and are specifically designed to provide an experience similar to that of collegiate and professional athletes. Participants will spend the week at Linfield University training multiple times a day, watching film, and hearing from guest speakers. This training experience is recommended to all players looking to play at the collegiate level and beyond. Players will be trained and evaluated by PTFC coaching staff.

Recreational Camp

June - August

PTFC offers a wide array of recreational soccer camps open to children of all experience levels between the ages of 5-13. The rec camps offer flexible options located all around the Portland Metro area, including Providence Park. Rec camps are a great way to improve skills, make friends, and have fun.

Goalkeeper and Striker Training Camp

July 9 - 11

August 4, 5 & 7

PTFC Camps offers sessions specializing in goalkeeper and striker training at Providence Park for ages 11-18. The camp curriculum focuses on developing the necessary skills for these specific positions, coached by individuals with expertise in these areas. Athletes will get position specific training from our certified coaches as well as live experience against other campers.

Technical Training Camp

July 15, 18, 21, & 23

Aug. 18 & 21

Technical Training is designed to help athletes ages 11-18 improve their overall technical and physical abilities as they prepare for their upcoming seasons. PTFC's staff of experienced coaches will equip participants with ways to continue to improve their own training regimen as they prepare for the next step of their soccer career.

3v3 Tournament

Sept. 28

PTFC is hosting its second annual 3v3 Tournament on Sept. 28 at Providence Park. The one-day tournament will be comprised of youth brackets for boys and girls, as well as an adult co-ed division. Each team is guaranteed at least four 20-minute games during the tournament.

PTFC Adult Soccer League

September - December

The PTFC adult soccer league is back this fall, with all matches held at Providence Park. Men's League matches will be held on Monday nights and Co-ed League matches on Tuesday nights. Adults ages 18+ are welcome to make their own teams or sign up as free agents. Each team will play eight 7v7 matches. The top two teams in the league will play in a championship match at the end of the season.

