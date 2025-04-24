Revolution Trade Olger Escobar's Homegrown Priority Rights to CF Montréal

April 24, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - The New England Revolution have traded midfielder Olger Escobar's Homegrown Priority Rights to CF Montréal in exchange for $125,000 in 2025 General Allocation Money (GAM). New England could receive up to $50,000 in additional GAM if certain conditions are met. The Revolution also retain a percentage of Escobar's future sell-on rights.

A native of Revere, Mass., Escobar recorded 34 MLS NEXT Pro regular season appearances, including 12 starts, over parts of three seasons from 2023-25 with New England's second team, Revolution II. The 18-year-old joined the Revolution Academy in 2018 and was named the 2022-23 Revolution Academy Player of the Year as the program's most outstanding amateur. With the academy, Escobar helped lead the Under-19 side to consecutive MLS NEXT Cup Championships.

This season, Escobar has logged 87 minutes played across four substitute appearances for Revolution II in MLS NEXT Pro. Escobar, who represented the Revolution Academy in the 2023 MLS NEXT All-Star Game in Maryland, netted his first professional goal for his hometown club on March 28 in a 4-0 win over Toronto FC II. On the international stage, Escobar represents his native Guatemala and has earned seven caps with the senior national team, with one goal and two assists. He has also represented Guatemala at the Under-17, Under-18, and Under-20 levels.

TRANSACTION: New England Revolution trade Olger Escobar's Homegrown Priority Rights to CF Montréal in exchange for $125,000 in 2025 General Allocation Money (GAM). New England could receive up to $50,000 in additional GAM if certain performance-based conditions are met. The Revolution will also retain a percentage of Escobar's future sell-on rights. This transaction was completed prior to the close of the 2025 MLS Primary Transfer Window on Wednesday, April 23.

