CF Montréal Acquires Olger Escobar from the New England Revolution

April 24, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

MONTREAL - CF Montréal announced on Thursday that it has acquired offensive midfielder Olger Escobar (pronounced Ol-jher) from the New England Revolution. In return, CF Montréal sent $125,000 in 2025 General Allocation Money (GAM) and $50,000 in conditional GAM. New England will retain a sell-on percentage of Escobar's future transfer.

The Club also signed Escobar to a contract for the 2025 and 2026 seasons along with option years in 2027, 2028 and 2029.

"We are pleased to welcome Olger to our Club," said CF Montréal President and CEO Gabriel Gervais. "He is a high-potential, creative player with great offensive flair and technical ability."

The 18-year-old is a product of the Revolution academy. During the 2022-2023 season, Escobar was named MLS NEXT U17 MVP and helped the Revolution's U19 team win the MLS NEXT Cup during the same year. He also received the New England Revolution's 2022-23 Academy Player of the Year award.

He started his professional career in 2023 with New England Revolution II in MLS Next Pro. In three seasons with the New England reserve side, Escobar earned 12 starts in 31 games tallying 1,277 minutes of play, one goal and one assist.

Born in Lynn, Massachusetts, Escobar represents Guatemala internationally. He suited up for the U17, U18 and U20 sides before receiving his first senior callup in November 2023. Escobar holds seven caps for Guatemala. On March 16, he scored his first goal for the senior team, a game-winning goal in a 2-1 victory against Honduras.

This transaction between CF Montréal and the New England Revolution was completed before the closing of the MLS primary transfer window on Wednesday night.

OLGER ESCOBAR

Pronunciation: Ol-jher

Position: Midfielder

Height: 5'8''

Date of birth: September 11, 2006

Birthplace: Lynn, Massachusetts

Last club: New England Revolution

Acquired: April 23, 2025

