San Diego FC Acquire Defender Oscar Verhoeven on Loan from the San Jose Earthquakes

April 21, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

San Diego FC News Release







SAN DIEGO - San Diego FC (SDFC) announced today that the Club has acquired defender Oscar Verhoeven on loan through the 2025 MLS season from the San Jose Earthquakes in exchange for $100,000 in 2025 General Allocation Money (GAM). The loan agreement also includes a purchase option in exchange for 2026 GAM and a future sell-on percentage for San Jose.

"We're pleased to welcome Oscar to San Diego as we continue to add competition to our group," said SDFC Sporting Director Tyler Heaps. "He is a high potential fullback and strong competitor that we believe will benefit from being in our environment as he continues to develop."

Verhoeven, 18, progressed through the San Jose Earthquakes Academy and signed a Homegrown Contract on May 16, 2023. Verhoeven made his professional debut coming on as a 44th minute substitute against the Sacramento Republic in the U.S. Open Cup on May 21, 2024 at PayPal Park. Overall, Verhoeven has made nine appearances (five starts) to date for the Earthquakes, including one MLS appearance this season against D.C. United on April 6.

The Pleasant Hill native also appeared in 36 games in all competitions for The Town FC in MLS NEXT Pro, registering two assists during the 2023 and 2024 seasons.

Internationally, Verhoeven has represented the United States at both the U-17 and U-20 levels, registering 21 total appearances. He made three starts during the 2023 FIFA U-17 World Cup and featured in two U-20 friendlies against Chile in 2024.

Transaction: SDFC acquired defender Oscar Verhoeven on loan through the 2025 MLS season from the San Jose Earthquakes in exchange for $100,000 in 2025 General Allocation Money (GAM). The loan agreement also includes a purchase option in exchange for 2026 GAM and a future sell-on percentage for San Jose.

Name: Oscar Verhoeven

Position: Defender

Height: 6'0"

Weight: 154 lbs.

Born: May 31, 2006

Age: 18

Birthplace: Pleasant Hill

Previous Club: San Jose Earthquakes

Pronunciation: ver-HOH-ven

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from April 21, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.