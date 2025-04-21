Djordje Mihailovic Earns Team of the Matchday Nod for Goal and Assist Performance

April 21, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Colorado Rapids midfielder Djordje Mihailovic has been named to Major League Soccer's Team of the Matchday for the third time this season after recording two goal contributions in the Rapids' 2-2 draw with Houston Dynamo over the weekend.

The Designated Player converted a penalty kick and delivered an assist to Rafael Navarro through his 90 minutes played on Saturday night in Houston. He's now recorded 32 goal contributions within 38 games played in burgundy, and his PK finish was his seventh with the club, tying Jovan Kirovski for the third-most in MLS play in Rapids history.

Houston found the opening goal late in the first half, but after Navarro was taken down in the box in the 58th minute it was Mihailovic that stepped up to the spot for the chance to equalize. His strong finish to the left was his third PK conversion of the season and fourth goal of the season.

Mihailovic's play-making skills then kickstarted the Rapids' second goal of the night as he found Navarro in a pocket of three Houston defenders in the final third. Navarro's first touch into the eighteen-yard box and cool finish to the far post put Colorado ahead 2-1 in the 77th minute.

As a duo, Mihailovic and Navarro have combined for 12 goals and assists through the first nine matches of the season.

This marks Mihailovic's third selection of the season (Matchdays 6, 8, 9). The midfielder was also name Player of the Matchday for Matchday 6 for securing both goals in the Rapids' 2-0 shutout victory over Charlotte FC.

MLS Team of the Matchday - Matchday 9

F: Dániel Sallói (SKC), Felipe Mora (POR), Ignatius Ganago (NE)

M: Benjamin Cremaschi (MIA), Quinn Sullivan (PHI), Evander (CIN), João Peglow (DC)

D: Logan Ndenbe (SKC), Andrew Privett (CLT), Marcelo Weigandt (MIA)

GK: Sean Johnson (TOR)

Coach: Dean Smith (CLT)

Bench: Pedro Gallese (ORL), Yeimar (SEA), Édier Ocampo (VAN), Owen Wolff (ATX), Djordje Mihailovic (COL), Ondřej Lingr (HOU), Jesús Ferreira (SEA), Denis Bouanga (LAFC), Cristian Arango (SJ)

