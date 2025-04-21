Ondřej Lingr Named to MLSSoccer.com Team of the Matchday

April 21, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

HOUSTON - Houston Dynamo FC midfielder Ondřej Lingr was named to the MLSSoccer.com Team of the Matchday for Matchday 9, the league announced today. The selection marks Lingr's first of the season after joining the Dynamo as a Designated Player on a full transfer from SK Slavia Prague last month.

The Dynamo earned a 2-2 draw versus the Colorado Rapids at Shell Energy Stadium on Saturday after Lingr, the Dynamo debutant midfielder, scored an equalizer in the 96th minute. Houston is now undefeated in their previous seven matches versus Colorado, outscoring the Rapids 13-6 over that stretch.

Lingr found the back of the net deep into second-half stoppage time with a finessed header that traveled across the face of goal to find the inside of the far post. The play was created by midfielder Jack McGlynn, who played a deep ball into the box to defender Franco Escobar, who then headed the ball to a diving Lingr.

Forward Amine Bassi scored Houston's first goal of the night in the 42nd minute when defender Griffin Dorsey and midfielder Sebastian Kowalczyk linked up with a quick pass to find the Moroccan attacker in the middle of the box. The play marked Bassi's second goal of the season, while Kowalczyk has now recorded an assist in back-to-back matches.

Lingr (Matchday 9) is one of three Dynamo players to be named to the Team of the Matchday this season and is joined by defender Dorsey (Matchday 7) and McGlynn (Matchday 7).

The Dynamo continue their two-match homestand versus in-state rivals Austin FC on Saturday, April 26 at Shell Energy Stadium, with kickoff scheduled for 7:30 p.m. CT.

