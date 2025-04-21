Evander Named to MLS Team of the Matchday for Matchday 9

April 21, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

FC Cincinnati News Release







FC Cincinnati's Evander was named to the MLS Team of the Matchday for Matchday 9, the league announced Monday. The Brazilian attacking midfielder was named to the league's Team of the Matchday for the third time this season.

Evander bookended Cincinnati's scoring Saturday night in the 3-2 win at Chicago Fire FC. The victory secured a fourth-straight win for the Orange and Blue, three of which have come on the road.

After missing the prior two matches, Evander wasted no time getting on the scoresheet in the 9th minute Saturday for his third-straight match with a goal. On the counter, Evander took control near the midfield mark and drove all the way down to fire a shot from outside the box, which took a deflection and over Fire goalkeeper Chris Brady.

Evander secured his second brace of the season in the 71st minute, an impressive take from a tight angle after beating his defender and driving down towards the endline and firing his shot across goal into the bottom corner.

With the two-goal performance, Evander reached 30 career goals and 25 career assists in the fourth fewest games in MLS history (62), trailing only Carlos Vela (47), Sebastian Giovinco (53), and Preki (59).

At six goals scored in seven matches played this season, Evander is tied for the second-most goals scored in MLS this season.

Evander's selection is the 10th recognition of an FC Cincinnati player on the MLS Team of the Matchday this season.

2025 FC Cincinnati MLS Team of the Matchday Player Recognitions

- Miles Robinson (1, 8-Bench)

- Kévin Denkey (1-Bench)

- Yuya Kubo (3)

- Evander (5, 6, 9)

- Roman Celentano (6)

- Lukas Engel (7)

- Gerardo 'Dado' Valenzuela (8)

2025 MLS Team of the Matchday presented by Audi (Matchday 9)

F: Dániel Sallói (SKC), Felipe Mora (POR), Ignatius Ganago (NE)

M: Benjamin Cremaschi (MIA), Quinn Sullivan (PHI), Evander (CIN), João Peglow (DC)

D: Logan Ndenbe (SKC), Andrew Privett (CLT), Marcelo Weigandt (MIA)

GK: Sean Johnson (TOR)

Coach: Dean Smith (CLT)

Bench: Pedro Gallese (ORL), Yeimar (SEA), Édier Ocampo (VAN), Owen Wolff (ATX), Djordje Mihailovic (COL), Ondřej Lingr (HOU), Jesús Ferreira (SEA), Denis Bouanga (LAFC), Cristian Arango (SJ)

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from April 21, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.