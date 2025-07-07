Obinna Nwobodo Undergoes Successful Surgery

July 7, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

FC Cincinnati News Release







On Monday morning, FC Cincinnati midfielder Obinna Nwobodo had a surgical operation to repair a torn quadriceps tendon suffered in the match against CF Montréal on June 25. Nwobodo is expected to miss multiple months as a result of the operation.

Nwobodo had the surgery at The Vincera Institute in Philadelphia, Penn., performed by Dr. Alex Poor. He will return to Cincinnati this week to begin his process to return to the pitch. The club wishes Obi a speedy recovery and will provide further updates when appropriate.







