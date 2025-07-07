Obinna Nwobodo Undergoes Successful Surgery
July 7, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
FC Cincinnati News Release
On Monday morning, FC Cincinnati midfielder Obinna Nwobodo had a surgical operation to repair a torn quadriceps tendon suffered in the match against CF Montréal on June 25. Nwobodo is expected to miss multiple months as a result of the operation.
Nwobodo had the surgery at The Vincera Institute in Philadelphia, Penn., performed by Dr. Alex Poor. He will return to Cincinnati this week to begin his process to return to the pitch. The club wishes Obi a speedy recovery and will provide further updates when appropriate.
Major League Soccer Stories from July 7, 2025
- Earthquakes Host Austin FC in U.S. Open Cup Quarterfinals on Tuesday Night - San Jose Earthquakes
- Obinna Nwobodo Undergoes Successful Surgery - FC Cincinnati
- Fan Information for Wednesday's New England Revolution vs. Inter Miami CF Match - New England Revolution
- Chicago Fire FC Weekly Update - Chicago Fire FC
- Lionel Messi Named MLS Player of the Matchday Presented by Michelob Ultra for Matchday 22 - Inter Miami CF
- Inter Miami CF Launches Fourth of July Community Activation to Honor the Brave Men and Women Serving Overseas - Inter Miami CF
- Revolution Season Memberships for 2026 on Sale July 9 at Gillette Stadium; Available Online July 10 - New England Revolution
- Evander Named to MLS Team of the Matchday for Matchday 22 - FC Cincinnati
- Messi, Allende and Ustari Named to MLS Team of the Matchday - Inter Miami CF
- Ben Olsen, Ethan Bartlow and Ezequiel Ponce Named to MLSSoccer.com Team of the Matchday - Houston Dynamo FC
- Charlotte FC Midfielder Pep Biel Named to MLS Team of the Matchday - Charlotte FC
- Houston Dynamo FC Sign USMNT Attacking Midfielder Jack McGlynn to Contract Extension - Houston Dynamo FC
- Sporting KC Weekly - Sporting Kansas City
- Nashville Soccer Club-Themed Restaurant 'The Castle' Opens at Nashville International Airport July 8 - Nashville SC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent FC Cincinnati Stories
- Obinna Nwobodo Undergoes Successful Surgery
- Evander Named to MLS Team of the Matchday for Matchday 22
- FC Cincinnati Keep Winning Streak Going in Return to TQL Stadium with 2-1 Victory over Chicago Fire FC
- FC Cincinnati Sign Forward Kenji Mboma Dem
- FC Cincinnati Host Chicago Fire FC Looking to Extend Winning Streak