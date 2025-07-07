Sporting KC Weekly

July 7, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Sporting Kansas City News Release







After a 2-1 road win over the Colorado Rapids, Sporting Kansas City returns home to host the Seattle Sounders at 7:30 p.m. CT on Saturday with Retro Night at Children's Mercy Park featuring a 25-year celebration of the 2000 Kansas City Wizards team that won the Supporters' Shield and MLS Cup double.

Tickets are available online at SeatGeek and the Western Conference match-up will be available to watch on Apple TV with an MLS Season Pass subscription. Pub partners in the Sporting Pub Network will also show all of the action, including a watch party at No Other Pub in the Kansas City Power & Light district featuring $4 domestic drafts, $5 wells and 50% off nachos for fans in SKC gear starting at 5:30 p.m. ¬â¹ ¬â¹ ¬â¹ ¬â¹ ¬â¹ ¬â¹

Early bird registration closes today for the fall season of Sporting Rec League, which welcomes youth players from pre-K to 4th/5th grade at three locations: Central Bank Sporting Complex in Kansas City, Missouri ((9101 N Line Creek Pkwy), Compass Minerals Sporting Fields in Kansas City, Kansas (1500 N 90th St.) and Garmin Olathe Soccer Complex in Olathe, Kansas (10541 S Warwick St.). For more information and to sign up a player, visit SKCrecsoccer.com.

Four Sporting Kansas City players will participate in gameday festivities tonight at Kauffman Stadium as the Kansas City Royals play the Pittsburgh Pirates. Daniel Salloi will throw out the ceremonial first pitch and rookies Jacob Bartlett, Ian James and Jansen Miller will run in the hot dog race during the middle of the fourth inning. Tickets are available on Royals.com and the game will be broadcast live on FanDuel Sports Network Kansas City.

Fans can take advantage of free shipping on orders over $29 at MLSstore.com until 10:59 p.m. CT tonight with the code MLS29 (terms and exclusions apply), including Sporting Kansas City jerseys in men's, women's and youth sizes.

Sporting Kansas City Season Ticket Members and members of Sporting KC supporters groups are eligible to receive complimentary tickets for Sporting away matches. Away ticket requests for Sporting's road trip to play the Seattle Sounders on Aug. 24 at Lumen Field in Seattle will open this Friday.

This weekend, the 2025 Sporting Legends 3v3 Tournament will be played at Swope Soccer Village (6310 Lewis Rd.) in Kansas City, Missouri featuring a total of 75 boys and girls teams in U8-U13 age divisions. For more information, visit SportingKCYouth.com.

Sporting KC II wlil continue the MLS NEXT Pro campaign at 7 p.m. CT on Sunday against The Town FC at St. Mary's College in Moraga, California. The Western Conference match-up will be available to watch via MLS Season Pass on Apple TV and fans can also follow @SportingKCII on X for updates.

For news, videos, photos and instant updates from the club, follow Sporting Kansas City on X, Instagram and Facebook and download the official Sporting KC app.







Major League Soccer Stories from July 7, 2025

