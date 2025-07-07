Minnesota United and Holstein Kiel Play to Scoreless Draw

July 7, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Minnesota United FC News Release







SAINT PAUL, Minn. - Minnesota United held German side Holstein Kiel to a scoreless draw in an international friendly at Allianz Field, with goalkeeper Alec Smir turning in an impressive performance to deny multiple dangerous chances from the visitors. The Loons now shift focus to a crucial Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Quarterfinal matchup at home against Chicago Fire FC (MLS) tomorrow night.

25' - Holstein Kiel got their first scoring opportunity through Armin Gigovic; however, MNUFC goalkeeper Alec Smir was able to dive and make the save. Gigovic gained possession in the attacking third after receiving a quick pass from midfielder Stefan Schwab following a corner. He then took a shot from outside the 18-yard box, where Smir was able to dive left and keep the ball outside the net.

27' - Smir made yet another save after the Storks sent the ball back into the Loons goalkeeper's box. The ball connected with defender Lasse Rosenboom, who's quick-touch shot was saved and deflected out of bounds for an ensuing corner kick.

30' - In a third wave of their late first half attack, Holstein Kiel's Rosenboom was left unmarked near the Minnesota six-yard box. After receiving the service, Rosenboom attempted a close-range header, but Smir - at the near post - made the stop.

42' - Loïc Mesanvi had the first and most dangerous chance of the night for MNUFC when defender Britton Fischer sent a ball down the right flank. Mesanvi made a run into the penalty area and fired a shot from the right side that struck the left post, rebounded off goalkeeper Jonas Krumrey's shoulder, and was then cleared off the line by Zec David to keep the match scoreless heading into halftime.

65'- Minnesota forward Luke Hille received the ball on the right flank in the attacking third and connected with Momoh Kamara near the top of the 18-yard box, where Kamara attempted a shot that went wide of the left post.

90' - After settling the ball and connecting a few passes, the Storks continued their build-up. Kasper Davidsen showed his pace and lifted his head to spot Finn Porath making a run down the right flank, delivering a precise through ball to connect with him. Porath continued his run down the right side and fired a shot, but Alec Smir was able to make the stop and get his body behind the ball.

GOAL SUMMARY

None

DISCIPLINARY SUMMARY

MIN - Devin Padelford (caution) - 29'

NOTABLE STATS

1 - Britton Fischer, Kipp Keller, Kisa Kiingi, Kieran Chandler, Momoh Kamara, Alpha Kabia, Curt Calov, Babacar Niang, Luke Hille, Troy Putt, and Kage Romanshyn Jr. all made their Allianz Field debuts in today's match.

3 - With tonight's draw against Holstein Kiel, the Loons are now unbeaten in their last three friendly matches against a German side (2-1, W vs. FC Kaiserslautern in 2023; 4-3, W vs. SC Paderborn 07 in 2022).

LINEUPS:

Minnesota United XI: GK Alec Smir; D Britton Fischer, Kipp Keller (Kisa Kiingi 46'), Devin Padelford, D.J. Taylor© (Kage Romanshyn Jr. 81') ; M Hoyeon Jung (Alpha Kabia 51'), Curt Calov (Babacar Niang 81'), Kieran Chandler, Samuel Shashoua (Momoh Kamara 46'); F Darius Randell (Luke Hille 64'), Loïc Mesanvi (Troy Putt 64')

Substitutes Not Used: None

Holstein Kiel XI: GK Jonas Krumrey; D Alexander Bernhardsson (Phil Harres 46'), Max Geschwill (Magnus Knudsen 46'), Mladen Cvjetinovic (Carl Johansson 46'), Stefan Schwab (Luca Prasse, 46', Hamza Muqaj 68'), Lasse Rosenboom (Leon Parduzi 46'), Marcus Müller (Steven Skrzybski 46'), David Zec (Marko Ivezic 46'), Niklas Niehoff (Ivan Nekic 46'), Armin Gigovic (Kasper Davidsen 46'), Robert Wagner (Finn Porath 46')

Substitutes Not Used: GK Timon Weiner, Marcel Engelhardt, Louis Köster

UP NEXT:

MINNESOTA UNITED FC vs. CHICAGO FIRE FC

Allianz Field | Saint Paul, Minnesota

07.08.2025 | Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup | Quarterfinal

7:00 p.m. CT (CBS Sports Network; Paramount+)

MINNESOTA UNITED POST GAME QUOTE SHEET

ASSISTANT COACH DENNIS LAWRENCE

On thoughts on the match...

"Well, I am really, really pleased to have them [the team]. We've been together just recently. I had to mix in First and second [team] new players. I'm really, really pleased with the performance. And I think what we just echoed to them in their look at the game. That's where we all look at the first team level, and that's what we expect. So it's really, really pleasing, and congratulations to our friends from Germany [Holstein Kiel] because they came and they made it really difficult for us. But we were really, really pleased with the performances of individuals and as a team."

On what he liked on the defensive side...

"I think the commitment to make sure that we stayed tight and compact, being able to read balls over the top, trying to get out and stop crosses, and picking up second balls - all those horrible little details that a lot of teams don't like doing, but we showed tonight that we can do it. It's great to be able to see continuity between the groups, First Team and second team, because that's what we're all about. We're all about principles and trying to set a philosophy for Minnesota United Football Club. So tonight, I was really pleased from that point of view being able to bring in so many second team players and have them show that we are committed to what we're trying to do."

On his thoughts on goalkeeper Alec Smir...

"He was fantastic tonight. I'm really pleased for Al [Alec Smir] because obviously it's not easy when he is sitting behind a keeper like Dayne [St. Clair]. We all know how good Dayne is. We all know what Dayne means to the First Team. For Alec to be able to come in tonight and keep his concentration and deliver a performance like that, it's really pleasing for him. And I'm happy for him because he works hard every single day in training, never gets his head down, and he just gets on with it. And I think that's all you can ask from professional players."

On Kipp Keller and characteristics of a leader...

"That's what we asked of him. That's what he is. He's very vocal. He takes information on board. And I think for Kipp [Keller] tonight, the big thing was to be calm, to not try to over-do and not try to show too much. We know where he is. He knows where he is in his progression coming from his long injury. So I was really pleased for him, the way that he led the line. He tried to compose himself on and off the football, so that was good for him. That's part of his process now in his rehab from his injuries because he's been off for a long while. So as I said, it's really pleasing in that aspect."

DEFENDER KIPP KELLER

On how being away from the pitch has impacted him over the last six months...

"Coming in obviously to a new team, trying to provide yourself and tore my hamstring, grade three, and I've never had to be out that long so it was definitely a battle early on, but thanks to the coaches, my friends on the team, team, teammates, family; it's definitely been a longer ride for me because I'm one to not sit still and want to go-go-go. It's so good being back and getting 45 [minutes] tonight, feeling healthy, and just going out there with my brothers again. I love it, so it's definitely good to be back and just grateful to be here in Minnesota."

On how Holstein Kiel looked on the attacking side...

"I thought they [Holstein Kiel] did a good job. I thought we were in a good, compact, low shape. We weren't giving them much and when they did break us [Minnesota United], we did pretty good defensively, whether it was blocking a shot or getting behind the ball, but I thought they were a technical team that could play through and play out of the back and I thought as a collective that we did a pretty good job."

On trying to break into the First Team and how he looks at the rest of the season...

"I'm going to learn from everyone. Learn from Boxy [Michael Boxall] and learn from all the center backs. I look up to all of them and I'll support them and I know they'll support me just like they did when I was injured, so I'll just keep fighting and keep getting healthier and healthier. I'll be ready when my name is called."







The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.