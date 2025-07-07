Charlotte FC Midfielder Pep Biel Named to MLS Team of the Matchday

July 7, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Charlotte FC News Release







CHARLOTTE - Charlotte FC midfielder Pep Biel has been named to MLS Team of the Matchday for week 22. Biel captured his team-best third selection in 2025, while teammates Patrick Agyemang (Matchday 15), Andrew Privett (Matchday 9) and Wilfried Zaha (Matchday 2) each have tallied one selection this year.

The Crown snapped a three-match losing streak in league competition with a 2-2 draw versus Orlando City SC.

Biel, 28, led Charlotte FC to a 2-0 lead through the first 65 minutes of the match with a goal and an assist. The Spanish midfielder finished off a Nick Scardina pass to the far post in the 40th minute to go up 1-0 and then hit a free kick into the six-yard box to connect with Bill Tuiloma to double the lead, 2-0, in the 65th minute.

After a short dry spell, Biel has been collecting points in bunches as he has tallied four goal contributions (2 goals/2 assists) in the last two matches and seven (four goals/three assists) in the last seven games. He became the fastest player in club history to record 20 career goal contributions, doing so in his 29th game. Karol Swiderski previously owned the record, accomplishing the feat in 37 games.

Biel currently sits eighth in MLS with 16 goal contributions (7 goals/9 assists) and tied for third in assists with nine. He tied the club's single-season record of goal contributions in MLS regular-season play, which was set by Swiderski in 2022 (10 goals/six assists) and 2023 (12 goals/four assists).

Biel spoke to media following the match: link

Charlotte FC remains 10th in the Eastern Conference table with 26 points and continues its three-match homestand on Saturday against New York City FC.

See below for the full Team of the Matchday:

F: Joseph Paintsil (LA), Ezequiel Ponce (HOU), Lionel Messi (MIA)

M: Evander (CIN), Erik Thommy (SKC), Pep Biel (CLT), Hannes Wolf (NYC)

D: Carlos Harvey (MIN), Ethan Bartlow (HOU), Mitja Ilenič (NYC)

GK: John Pulskamp (SKC)

Coach: Ben Olsen (HOU)

Bench: Oscar Ustari (MIA), Ian Smith (POR), Anthony Markanich (MIN), Diogo Gonçalves (RSL), David Da Costa (POR), Onni Valakari (SD), Tadeo Allende (MIA), Hany Mukhtar (NSH), Ramiro Enrique (ORL)







