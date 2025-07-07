Chicago Fire FC Weekly Update

CHICAGO FIRE FC HEADS TO MINNESOTA FOR U.S. OPEN CUP PLAY BEFORE RETURNING TO SOLDIER FIELD TO FACE SAN DIEGO FC

Chicago Fire FC will return to Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup play on Tuesday night to face Minnesota United FC at Allianz Field in the Twin Cities, before turning its attention back home to face San Diego FC for the first time on Saturday night.

Chicago prepares for Minnesota having last taken the field on Saturday night at FC Cincinnati. The hosts opened with two goals by the dangerous duo of Kévin Denkey and Evander to take a 2-0 lead early in the second half. Fire winger Philip Zinckernagel cut the deficit in half with his ninth goal of the season, threatening to tie the match in the coming minutes. But Cincinnati's stingy defense held on to the lead to win and jump up to first in the Eastern Conference and Supporters' Shield standings.

Minnesota will welcome Chicago to Allianz Field for the first time in U.S. Open Cup history. The Loons defeated St. Louis CITY SC 3-2 in the Round of 16 on May 22, coming back from behind with a brace from wingback Anthony Markanich in the last five minutes to advance to the Quarterfinal round. They come into Tuesday's match with a firm grip on third place in the Western Conference in MLS play following a 2-1 victory at FC Dallas on Fourth of July, with Markanich once again tallying the game-winner.

San Diego will face Chicago for the first time in any competition Saturday night at Soldier Field. Major League Soccer's newest franchise has risen to the top of the Western Conference with the help of MVP candidate Anders Dreyer, who leads the league in assists. He added his 15th assist of the year Saturday night against Houston Dynamo FC, helping his side take a 3-2 lead at home in the second half. But the visiting Dynamo turned the game around with a brace by Ezequiel Ponce, handing San Diego its first loss since May.

The Men in Red's Open Cup Quarterfinal matchup against Minnesota United FC will kick off Tuesday, July 8 at 7 p.m. CT at Allianz Field in St. Paul, Minn. The match will be available to stream on Paramount+ and CBS Sports Network. Kickoff against San Diego FC is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. CT on Saturday, July 12. The match will be broadcast globally on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV and transmitted locally on wlsam.com (English) and Que Buena Fire via the Uforia app (Spanish).

CHICAGO FIRE FC (8-8-4, 28 points) vs. San Diego FC (12-6-3, 39 points)

Saturday, July 12, 2025

Soldier Field - Chicago

All-Time MLS Regular Season Record vs. SD: (0-0-0)

Media Information:

Game Notes for Chicago Fire FC's Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup match against Minnesota United FC will be available here tonight, Monday, July 7.

Game Notes for Chicago Fire FC's match against San Diego FC will be available here on Wednesday, July 9.

BY THE NUMBERS

6 - Maren Haile-Selassie has played in six consecutive Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup matches for the Fire dating back to 2023. The Swiss midfielder has been a steady contributor in the Open Cup, especially this season, with one goal and two assists in two games against Detroit City FC and New England Revolution. Haile-Selassie has seen fewer minutes in league play, but he's made them count, adding his first goal of the year in his first start at D.C. United on June 7 while recording three assists this season.

9 - Andrew Gutman tied a career high in goal contributions with his ninth coming Saturday against FC Cincinnati. The defender added his career-high seventh assist of the year on Philip Zinckernagel's goal, eclipsing the five he recorded in 2023. In that season, he set his personal best with two teams - Atlanta United and Colorado Rapids - making this the first time Gutman has done it with a single team in one season, and his hometown club to boot.

17 - After scoring his ninth goal of the season on Saturday against FC Cincinnati, winger Philip Zinckernagel now has 17 goal contributions this season. The number lifted Zinckernagel to a tie for 15th place among Fire players with the most goal contributions in a single season, matching the totals of players such as Chris Rolfe in 2008 and Nemanja Nikolić in 2018. But the Danish winger still has 14 regular season matches left to reach the top of the list, led by Nikolić's 28 in 2017.







