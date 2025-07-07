Inter Miami CF Launches Fourth of July Community Activation to Honor the Brave Men and Women Serving Overseas

July 7, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF News Release







Inter Miami CF is proud to announce a remarkable community initiative in partnership with Lowe's, with the Club launching its first Fourth of July activation to honor our country's brave men and women serving overseas. In recognition of their service, 30 heroes (15 men and 15 women) were chosen to be the recipients of custom care packages, or 'Hero Boxes', to celebrate them and show our appreciation for their service this Independence Day.

The care packages to honor our heroes were carefully crafted by Inter Miami staff to ensure they receive a memorable surprise, including a personalized note in each box to bring them joy on the special occasion.

"We could not be more proud of the service men and women who support our country every day," said Camila Jocelyn-Holt, Inter Miami's Director of Community Engagement. "In celebration of Independence Day we are thrilled to honor our country's heroes by giving back a small token of our appreciation for their incredible bravery."







Major League Soccer Stories from July 7, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.