Earthquakes Host Austin FC in U.S. Open Cup Quarterfinals on Tuesday Night

July 7, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

SAN JOSE, Calif. - The San Jose Earthquakes return to action Tuesday night when they host Austin FC in the 2025 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Quarterfinals. Kickoff from PayPal Park will take place at 7:30 p.m., with the match airing on CBS Sports Golazo Network and streaming on Paramount+.

The U.S. Open Cup Quarterfinal clash will be Bonus Game C for Earthquakes Season Ticket Holders. Single-game tickets are still available for sale to the general public.

Tuesday's clash will be the first time the Earthquakes and Austin have faced each other in the U.S. Open Cup. In Major League Soccer play, San Jose is 2-1-6 against Verde. The last time they met, they battled to a 1-1 draw-the sixth in the MLS series-on May 25, 2024, at PayPal Park. In their previous South Bay league meeting before that match on Oct. 21, 2023, they also drew 1-1 thanks to a Cristian Espinoza goal to clinch the Quakes' first playoff berth in three years.

The Earthquakes arrive in the U.S. Open Cup Quarterfinals just two wins away from their first-ever final berth in the tournament after a 1-0 victory over the Portland Timbers in the Round of 32 on May 20. Mark-Anthony Kaye's shot was redirected by Jack Skahan into the back of the net to give the Black and Blue the win in the 116th minute. Meanwhile, Austin FC advanced to the final eight with a 3-1 home triumph over Houston Dynamo FC. Brandon Vazquez, Osman Bukari and Ilie Sanchez all netted for Verde.

Though San Jose has never won the U.S. Open Cup, the club came closest in 2004 and 2017, reaching the semifinals in both instances. In 2004, the Quakes defeated the Portland Timbers and Minnesota Thunder of the now-defunct A-League before falling to fellow MLS club Sporting Kansas City (then known as the Kansas City Wizards), 1-0. The 2017 version of the tournament saw San Jose beat the San Francisco Deltas, Seattle Sounders FC, and archrival LA Galaxy in succession. However, the club's magical run would end in a 5-4 penalty shootout loss, also at the hands of Sporting Kansas City, following a 1-1 draw. The Earthquakes hold a 22-19 all-time record in U.S. Open Cup play.

Doubleheaders on both nights will stream live on Paramount+. CBS Sports Network will broadcast each night's early kickoff, while fans can catch both nightcaps for free by tuning into CBS Sports Golazo Network.

The eight remaining squads vying for the title of the 110th edition of U.S. Soccer's Club Championship all hail from Division I's Major League Soccer. Tuesday's slate features both West bracket matches, starting with Minnesota United FC hosting Chicago Fire FC and wrapping with the San Jose Earthquakes welcoming Austin FC to the Bay Area. Wednesday's doubleheader of East bracket affairs starts in the City of Brotherly Love with the Philadelphia Union squaring off against the New York Red Bulls and concludes with Nashville SC and D.C. United dueling for the last Semifinal spot in Music City. The full broadcast schedule for the Quarterfinal Round can be found below.

All Quarterfinal matches stream live on Paramount+

Fans can watch select matches for free on CBS Sports Golazo Network

CBS Sports' Open Cup presence will be bolstered across both days with studio shows. Tuesday's pre-match coverage begins at 7:30 p.m. ET on Paramount+ and CBS Sports Network. Continued studio coverage will air on Paramount+ and CBS Sports Golazo Network at 10 p.m. ET and post-match coverage at 12:30 a.m. ET. Studio coverage continues Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. ET on Paramount+ and CBS Sports Network, and at 8:30 p.m. and 11 p.m. ET on Paramount+ and CBS Sports Golazo Network. Aly Trost-Martin will host studio coverage alongside analysts Tony Meola and Mike Grella across both days, with Charlie Davies joining for Tue sday's coverage and Michael Lahoud for Wednesday's coverage. Christina Unkel will contribute to coverage as CBS Sports' rules analyst.

Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Broadcast Schedule - Quarterfinal Round

Tuesday, July 8 (all times PT)

CBS Sports Golazo Matchnight

4:30 PM

Paramount+ & CBS Sports Network

Minnesota United FC vs. Chicago Fire FC

Allianz Field in St. Paul, Minn.

5:00 PM

Paramount+ & CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Golazo Matchnight

7:00 PM

Paramount+ & CBS Sports Golazo Network

San Jose Earthquakes vs. Austin FC

PayPal Park in San Jose, Calif.

7:30 PM

Paramount+ & CBS Sports Golazo Network

CBS Sports Golazo Matchnight

9:30 AM

Paramount+ & CBS Sports Golazo Network

Wednesday, July 9 (all times ET)

CBS Sports Golazo Matchnight

3:30 PM

Paramount+ & CBS Sports Network

Philadelphia Union vs. New York Red Bulls

Subaru Park in Chester, Pa.

4:00 PM

Paramount+ CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Golazo Matchnight

5:30 PM

Paramount+ & CBS Sports Golazo Network

CBS Sports Golazo Matchnight

6:00 PM

Paramount+ & CBS Sports Network

Nashville SC vs. D.C. United

GEODIS Park in Nashville, Tenn.

6:00 PM

Paramount+ & CBS Sports Golazo Network

CBS Sports Golazo Matchnight

8:00 PM

Paramount+ & CBS Sports Golazo Network

In addition to full matches and highlights, CBS Sports' coverage will include studio programming on CBS Sports Golazo Network and the creation of ancillary content beyond games which will focus on markets and clubs in the competition, as well as the tournament's rich history as the oldest ongoing national soccer competition in the United States. CBS Sports will also provide additional Open Cup editorial coverage on CBSSports.com, the Golazo Starting XI newsletter and across its @GolazoAmerica and @CBSSportsGolazo social accounts.

U.S. Soccer continues to invest in the U.S. Open Cup which has resulted in a record $1 million purse for the 2025 tournament, more than doubling last year's total, including $600,000 for this year's champion. The increased investment reflects growing momentum around the U.S. Open Cup, with ongoing support from key U.S. Soccer partners - Marriott Bonvoy, Michelob Ultra, New York Life, and Nike.

Following this week's Quarterfinals, the Cup will take another hiatus to gear up for the Semifinal Round that will take place Sept. 16-17. Hosting scenarios for the Semifinals were determined via the final draw that set up the tournament's final three rounds in May; c lick here to see the results of the hosting scenario draws for both sides of the bracket.







