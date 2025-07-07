Evander Named to MLS Team of the Matchday for Matchday 22
July 7, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
FC Cincinnati News Release
Evander was named to the MLS Team of the Matchday for Matchday 22, the league announced Monday.
The Brazilian was named to the MLS Team of the Matchday for the third-consecutive edition. Evander's recognition as one of the league's best 11 players marks the first time in club history an FC Cincinnati player was named a starter in three-straight Team of the Matchdays.
Evander provided a goal and assist in FC Cincinnati's 2-1 win over Chicago Fire FC in front of Saturday night's sellout crowd at TQL Stadium. The game marked his eighth multi-goal contribution game of the season and his third in as many matches.
The All-Star opened the scoring in the 19th minute, driving down the right side of the Chicago defense and firing a curling long-distance strike past the diving Chicago goalkeeper Jeffrey Gal. Per Sportec Solutions, Evander's goal was his seventh this season scored from outside the penalty area. He has scored 15 from outside the 18-yard box since the start of the 2023 season, seven more than any other player in MLS over that span.
Evander later dished the game-winning assist to Kévin Denkey in the 50th minute, driving down Chicago's right flank once again and distributing an inch-perfect cross to Denkey to finish off FCC's second goal of the night.
Evander's selection is the 22nd recognition of an FC Cincinnati player or coach on the MLS Team of the Matchday this season.
2025 FC Cincinnati MLS Team of the Matchday Player Recognitions
- Miles Robinson (1, 8-Bench)
- Kévin Denkey (1-Bench, 10, 13-Bench, 19-Bench)
- Yuya Kubo (3)
- Evander (5, 6, 9, 12, 20, 21, 22)
- Roman Celentano (6, 14-Bench, 19-Bench)
- Lukas Engel (7, 20)
- Gerardo 'Dado' Valenzuela (8)
- Matt Miazga (21-Bench)
2025 FC Cincinnati MLS Coach of the Matchday Recognitions
- Pat Noonan (21)
2025 MLS Team of the Matchday presented by Audi (Matchday 22)
F: Joseph Paintsil (LA), Ezequiel Ponce (HOU), Lionel Messi (MIA)
M: Evander (CIN), Erik Thommy (SKC), Pep Biel (CLT), Hannes Wolf (NYC)
D: Carlos Harvey (MIN), Ethan Bartlow (HOU), Mitja Ilenič (NYC)
GK: John Pulskamp (SKC)
Coach: Ben Olsen (HOU)
Bench: Oscar Ustari (MIA), Ian Smith (POR), Anthony Markanich (MIN), Diogo Gonçalves (RSL), David Da Costa (POR), Onni Valakari (SD), Tadeo Allende (MIA), Hany Mukhtar (NSH), Ramiro Enrique (ORL)
The Orange and Blue return home to TQL Stadium Saturday, July 12 to take on the Columbus Crew in the Hell is Real Derby. Fans are encouraged to wear orange and limited tickets are still available at FCCincinnati.com/Tickets or by calling 513-977-KICK. The match will air on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV. Radio will be carried on iHeart Media ESPN 1530 in English and in Spanish locally on La Mega 101.5 FM.
