Revolution Season Memberships for 2026 on Sale July 9 at Gillette Stadium; Available Online July 10

July 7, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

New England Revolution News Release







BOSTON - New England Revolution Season Memberships for the 2026 season go on sale exclusively in person at Gillette Stadium this Wednesday, July 9, when the Revolution will host Inter Miami CF in Major League Soccer action at 7:30 p.m. ET. Online and phone sales begin Thursday, July 10 at 10:00 a.m. ET.

As New England and North America prepare for a historic year of soccer in 2026, when the world's biggest tournament will return to Boston, Revolution Season Memberships are the best way for soccer fans to get up close and personal with the beautiful game, all for unrivaled value with plans starting at just $30 per match for the 17-game MLS regular season. The Revolution also bring fans closer to the action than any other outdoor sport in town with seats directly on the pitch, with premium seating options in the Presidents Club and VIP Field Boxes, as well as two field-level clubs offering all-inclusive food, beer, and wine: the Optum Field Lounge and Bud Light Celebration Beer Hall.

Fans who reserve their new Revolution Season Memberships at Gillette Stadium on July 9 will be eligible for special day-of-game upgrades for that night's marquee matchup against Inter Miami, including upgraded seats for the match or a postgame meet-and-greet with a Revolution player. All new Season Members who reserve their seats on July 10 or later will receive a player-signed scarf as a special welcome gift.

Season Members enjoy all of their exclusive benefits immediately upon registration, including pre-sale opportunities for certain Gillette Stadium concerts and events, complimentary VIP parking with tailgating, and a 15% discount at the ProShop. Members also have access to meet their favorite players at multiple exclusive events during the season including Revs Day on the Pitch and the annual Season Member Welcome Event kicking off the season.

Every Revolution Season Membership account also receives a complimentary subscription to MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, giving them live and replay access to every MLS match on any device, with no blackouts, with both English and Spanish commentary.

All Revolution Season Members benefit from numerous ticketing advantages including the fan-favorite ticket exchange program, which allows the team's most loyal fans to allocate their season tickets with unrivaled flexibility. All Members are guaranteed their seat locations for MLS Cup Playoff games at Gillette Stadium (excluding MLS Cup), and can enjoy discounted tickets to Revolution II home matches. Additional benefits of being a Revolution Season Member include special access to Revolution Training Center and Gillette Stadium Lighthouse tours, which can be arranged through each account's dedicated customer service representative.

With the 2026 global soccer celebration coming to Boston, now is the time to lock in your seat at the heart of the action and experience world-class MLS soccer from the front row. Get your tickets for the July 9 meeting between the Revolution and Inter Miami now at Revolutionsoccer.net/tickets, email tix@revolutionsoccer.net, or call 1-877-GET-REVS.

Ride in Comfort to Gillette Stadium Ã¯Â»Â¿on July 9

The MBTA Commuter Rail is offering special event train service for only $20 round-trip for the Revolution's marquee MLS matchup with Inter Miami. The special event train will depart Boston's South Station at 5:25 p.m. with stops at Back Bay (5:30) and Dedham Corporate Center (5:45) before arriving in Foxboro. The return train to Boston will depart Foxboro Station 30 minutes after the match concludes. Purchase tickets today exclusively on the mTicket app.







