Ben Olsen, Ethan Bartlow and Ezequiel Ponce Named to MLSSoccer.com Team of the Matchday

July 7, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

HOUSTON - Houston Dynamo FC head coach Ben Olsen, defender Ethan Bartlow and forward Ezequiel Ponce were named to the MLSSoccer.com Team of the Matchday for Matchday 22, the league announced today. The inclusion marks Olsen's second of the season and the first for both Bartlow and Ponce.

The Dynamo defeated Western Conference leaders San Diego FC 4-3 on the road Saturday night behind two goals from Ponce, including the match-winning goal in the 100th minute. A ball from Bartlow sent the Argentinean forward through into the box, where he found the bottom left corner for his second goal of the match and seventh of the season. The play also marked Bartlow's second assist of the night and season, a career-high single-match mark for the defender.

Notably, the result handed San Diego just their second home loss of the season and lifted the Dynamo above the Western Conference playoff line.

Ponce's first goal came in the 87th minute when he leveled the match for the second time with a powerful strike from the penalty spot.

Forward Lawrence Ennali scored Houston's first goal of the match in the 36th minute when the German forward chased a clearance by forward Amine Bassi from Houston's own half, controlling the ball at the top of the box and finishing towards the far post for his first goal of the season.

Houston took the lead in first half stoppage time with an outstanding right-footed strike from defender Franco Escobar just outside the box. The play began with Bartlow playing a ball to the Argentinean, who beat a defender to his right before curling a shot towards the far post for his second goal of the season.

Bartlow and Ponce are two of eight Dynamo players to be named to the Team of the Matchday this season and are joined by defender Felipe Andrade (Matchday 13 and 21), Femi Awodesu (Matchday 16), Gabe Segal (Matchday 16), Griffin Dorsey (Matchday 7, 14 and 15), Jack McGlynn (Matchday 7 and 14) and Ondřej Lingr (Matchday 9 and 10). Olsen has been named to the Team of the Matchday twice this season, with the first selection coming on Matchday 16 after a 3-0 victory over New York City FC at Yankee Stadium.

Houston closes the two-match road stretch versus Real Salt Lake on Saturday, July 12, with kickoff scheduled for 8:30 p.m. CT at America First Field. Fans can stream the match via MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.







