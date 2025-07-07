Nashville Soccer Club-Themed Restaurant 'The Castle' Opens at Nashville International Airport July 8

July 7, 2025

Nashville SC News Release







NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Nashville Soccer Club announced today the grand opening of 'The Castle' on Tuesday, July 8, an officially licensed, Nashville SC-themed restaurant inspired by and named after the team's stadium, GEODIS Park, and located in the new Terminal D at Nashville International Airport (BNA).

"The Castle provides our club with the opportunity to connect with our many fans when they travel and to reach individuals who are visiting our great city or just passing through," said Nashville SC Chief Business Officer Lindsey Paola. "We are thrilled to bring the energy and excitement of GEODIS Park to BNA and its visitors from across the globe."

GEODIS Park, which is the largest soccer-specific stadium in the United States and Canada, was affectionately nicknamed 'The Castle' by former Nashville SC midfielder Anibal Godoy during the team's first visit to the venue prior to its opening.

'The Castle' restaurant is a 4,000 square foot dining space inspired by GEODIS Park's energy and modern aesthetics. The venue seats up to 200 travelers and offers a full-service bar and food menu including soft drinks, beer, wine, cocktails, and a range of dining options for breakfast, lunch, dinner, and snacks.

In addition, the new NSC and GEODIS Park-themed restaurant will feature:

theater seating that allows visitors to feel like they are a part of the action taking place on one of the many TV screens an immersive, interactive soccer video game that allows gamers to take control of the virtual players on the pitch live music officially licensed Nashville SC merchandise available for purchase

The Boys in Gold, who are currently on a club-record 14-match unbeaten streak and in second place in the Major League Soccer standings, will themselves be traveling this week when they fly south to face Lionel Messi and Inter Miami CF for the first time this season at 6:30 p.m. CT on Saturday, July 12 after hosting D.C. United at GEODIS Park in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Quarterfinals at 8 p.m. CT on Wednesday, July 9. Tickets for Wednesday's match are available at NashvilleSC.com/tickets and Ticketmaster.com.







