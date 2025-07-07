Fan Information for Wednesday's New England Revolution vs. Inter Miami CF Match

Here are several key details fans should know before the New England Revolution host Inter Miami CF this Wednesday night, July 9 (7:30 p.m.), with an anticipated season-high crowd on hand at Gillette Stadium.

Tickets are still available for the Eastern Conference clash, available at Ticketmaster.com, Revolutionsoccer.net/tickets, or by calling 1-877-GET-REVS. Additionally, Revolution Season Memberships for the 2026 MLS season go on sale at Gillette Stadium on July 9, and online beginning on July 10.

Fan Zone, Parking Lots, and Gates Open Early

Fans are welcome to arrive early with parking lots and the Revolution Fan Zone opening four hours before kickoff at 3:30 p.m. ET. Stadium gates open to all fans at 5:30 p.m., approximately one hour before warm-ups are scheduled to begin shortly after 6:40 p.m.

Show Your Colors: Revolution Wearing "Boston Tea Party" Kit

On Wednesday night, the Revolution will be wearing their primary uniform, the navy blue "Boston Tea Party" kit, while Inter Miami will wear its light pink uniforms.

Take the MBTA Commuter Rail with Special Event Train Service

Ride in comfort to Wednesday's match on the MBTA Commuter Rail's special event train from Boston to Foxboro Station, departing South Station at 5:25 p.m. with stops at Back Bay and Dedham Corporate Center. Round-trip tickets are available for only $20 exclusively on the mTicket app. The special event train will depart 30 minutes following the conclusion of the match. In addition, regular MBTA Commuter Rail weekday service to Foxboro Station will run until the final scheduled train departs for Boston at 10:49 p.m. (subject to change).

Stars Collide in Foxborough in Teams' First Meeting of 2025

New England welcomes Inter Miami to Gillette Stadium for their first of two meetings this regular season boasting one of the league's stingiest defenses and most in-form attacking players. Revolution captain Carles Gil, the 2021 MLS MVP and a two-time MLS Best XI midfielder, has totaled 14 goal contributions (7 goals, 7 assists) in the team's last 15 games, registering an assist in three straight. Wednesday's match also marks a reunion for forward Leo Campana, who faces his former club for the first time since joining the Revolution in a blockbuster trade last December. Campana scored 32 goals in 100 overall appearances with Inter Miami from 2022-24.

Inter Miami travels to Foxborough after resuming MLS play on Saturday with a 4-1 win at CF Montréal, highlighted by two goals and an assist from their leading scorer, Lionel Messi. Miami also features accomplished stars Luis Suárez, Jordi Alba, and Sergio Busquets, all coached by first-year Head Coach Javier Mascherano. The Herons recently made history as the first MLS club to reach the knockout stage of the FIFA Club World Cup, before falling to Paris Saint-Germain in the Round of 16.

Rematch of Exciting 2024 Meeting in Foxborough

The last time Inter Miami visited New England, on April 27, 2024, a record-breaking crowd of 65,612 fans was treated to a first-minute goal from Revolution forward Tomás Chancalay less than 50 seconds into the match. Miami responded with two goals and one assist from Lionel Messi, while Luis Suarez added a late goal to lead the Herons to a victory. The sold-out event was the largest crowd in Revolution club history to date and it was only the third time Gillette Stadium surpassed 64,000 fans for any soccer match.

Pictured: A record-breaking 65,612 fans pack Gillette Stadium for the Revolution vs. Inter Miami match on April 27, 2024

How to Tune In

Can't make it to the game? Watch Wednesday's match and every MLS game all season long with MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app. Listen on the radio in English via 98.5 The Sports Hub or SiriusXM FC (Channel 157), and in Portuguese on 1260 AM Nossa Radio USA.







