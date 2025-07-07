Houston Dynamo FC Sign USMNT Attacking Midfielder Jack McGlynn to Contract Extension

July 7, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

HOUSTON - Houston Dynamo FC reached an agreement with U.S. Men's National Team (USMNT) attacking midfielder Jack McGlynn to extend his contract through 2028 with a Club option for 2029, the Club announced today. McGlynn will occupy a U22 Initiative Slot through 2028.

"Jack has made an immediate impact since joining Houston, excelling in the attacking midfield role with his exceptional vision, quality set piece service and danger in the attacking third," said President of Soccer Pat Onstad. "He has quickly demonstrated why he is regarded as one of the top young attacking midfielders in the league. Jack is also proving his quality on the international stage, becoming a regular contributor in the U.S. Men's National Team player pool. We look forward to supporting his continued development as a professional and international player here in Houston."

Houston acquired McGlynn from the Philadelphia Union in a historic cash-for-player trade ahead of the 2025 season, as Houston sent $2.1 million in exchange for the midfielder, marking the first cash-for-player trade for a Homegrown player in MLS history.

Since then, the 22-year-old has made 18 appearances for the Dynamo in all competitions, while netting three goals and recording five assists. All three of McGlynn's goals have been stunners from outside of the box in a 1-0 victory over LAFC on April 5, a 4-1 U.S. Open Cup victory over Phoenix Rising FC on May 7 and a 2-0 Texas Derby victory over FC Dallas on May 17. McGlynn leads the team with 47 key passes and ranks second in assists with five.

McGlynn appeared in every match with the USMNT during the 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup to help the team reach the Final versus Mexico at NRG Stadium in Houston, falling 2-1 in a tight match to their rivals. The red, white and blue won their group after victories over Trinidad and Tobago (5-0), Saudi Arabia (1-0) and Haiti (2-1), while advancing to the Final after victories over Costa Rica and Guatemala in the Quarterfinals and Semifinals, respectively. McGlynn recorded an assist versus Trinidad and Tobago, while scoring another goal from outside of the box versus Turkey in a pre-tournament friendly on June 7.

The midfielder has earned 35 caps for the U.S. across the U-20, U-23 and senior levels. McGlynn made his first start for the senior USMNT on Jan. 18, 2025, recording his debut goal and assist in a 3-1 victory over Venezuela. His standout January camp under head coach Mauricio Pochettino also featured 45 minutes of action versus Costa Rica, while his senior debut came in January 2024 in a friendly versus Slovenia.

TRANSACTION: Houston Dynamo FC sign midfielder Jack McGlynn to a new contract through 2028 with a Club option for 2029. McGlynn will occupy a U22 Initiative Slot through 2028.

JACK MCGLYNN BIO:

NAME: Jack McGlynn

POSITION: Midfielder

DATE OF BIRTH: July 7, 2003 (22)

BIRTHPLACE: Middle Village, New York, USA

HEIGHT: 6 ft.

WEIGHT: 160 Ibs.

PREVIOUS CLUB: Houston Dynamo FC

FIFA NATIONALITY: USA







